Full Overseas Player Availability Tracker For IPL 2025 Resumption: RCB Get Major Boost, Mumbai Indians, GT In Trouble

We look at the availability of each overseas player from each team.

The revised IPL 2025 schedule is out, and the tournament will resume on May 17. However, one big issue regarding this resumption is the availability of overseas players with RCB getting good news lately while the likes of Mumbai Indians and GT are in trouble.

Several foreign players might not return for various reasons, and the teams will be forced to play without their overseas force. While a few might return, the balance will take a massive hit.

We look at the availability of each overseas player from each team.

Full List of Overseas Player Availability Tracker For IPL 2025

Franchise Player Availability RCB RCB Phil Salt ✅ RCB Liam Livingstone ✅ RCB Jacob Bethell ❌ RCB Tim David 🟡 RCB Romario Shepherd ❌ RCB Lungi Ngidi 🟡 RCB Josh Hazlewood 🟡 RCB Nuwan Thushara ✅ GT GT Sherfane Rutherford ❌ GT Jos Buttler 🟡 GT Dasun Shanaka ✅ GT Rashid Khan ✅ GT Karim Janat ✅ GT Gerald Coetzee ✅ GT Kagiso Rabada 🟡 PBKS PBKS Marcus Stoinis ✅ PBKS Aaron Hardie ✅ PBKS Mitchell Owen ✅ PBKS Azmatullah Omarzai ✅ PBKS Marco Jansen ❌ PBKS Josh Inglis ❌ PBKS Xavier Bartlett ✅ MI MI Will Jacks ❌ MI Ryan Rickelton ❌ MI Corbin Bosch ❌ MI Mitchell Santner ✅ MI Bevon Jacobs ✅ MI Reece Topley ✅ MI Trent Boult ✅ MI Mujeeb Ur Rahman ✅ DC DC Faf du Plessis ✅ DC Jake Fraser-McGurk ✅ DC Sediqullah Atal ✅ DC Tristan Stubbs 🟡 DC Donovan Ferreira ✅ DC Dushmantha Chameera ✅ DC Mitchell Starc ❌ KKR KKR Rovman Powell ✅ KKR Moeen Ali ✅ KKR Sunil Narine ✅ KKR Andre Russell ✅ KKR Quinton de Kock 🟡 KKR Rahmanullah Gurbaz ✅ KKR Anrich Nortje ✅ KKR Spencer Johnson 🟡 LSG LSG David Miller 🟡 LSG Aiden Markram ❌ LSG Mitchell Marsh 🟡 LSG Matthew Breetzke ✅ LSG Nicholas Pooran ✅ LSG Shamar Joseph ❌ SRH SRH Travis Head ✅ SRH Kamindu Mendis ✅ SRH Wiaan Mulder ❌ SRH Heinrich Klaasen ✅ SRH Pat Cummins ✅ SRH Ehsan Malinga ✅ RR RR Shimron Hetmyer 🟡 RR Wanindu Hasaranga ✅ RR Lhuan-dre Pretorius ✅ RR Kwena Maphaka ✅ RR Maheesh Theekshana ✅ RR Fazalhaq Farooqi ✅ RR Jofra Archer ❌ CSK CSK Dewald Brevis ✅ CSK Rachin Ravindra ✅ CSK Sam Curran ✅ CSK Devon Conway ✅ CSK Jamie Overton 🟡 CSK Matheesha Pathirana ✅ CSK Nathan Ellis ✅ CSK Noor Ahmad ✅

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Phil Salt: England will play a white-ball series against the West Indies, starting May 29. Salt was named in only the T20I squad and that series begins on June 6, so he is set to return for this season.

England will play a white-ball series against the West Indies, starting May 29. Salt was named in only the T20I squad and that series begins on June 6, so he is set to return for this season. Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone was not name din the squad to take on the West Indies. He had been an integral part of England’s white-ball plans, but with him dropped, he will be available for RCB through the remainder of IPL 2025.

Liam Livingstone was not name din the squad to take on the West Indies. He had been an integral part of England’s white-ball plans, but with him dropped, he will be available for RCB through the remainder of IPL 2025. Jacob Bethell: Jacob Bethell will also play for England in the West Indies series and was named in both squads. So, he is unlikely to return.

Jacob Bethell will also play for England in the West Indies series and was named in both squads. So, he is unlikely to return. Tim David: Tim David doesn’t have international assignments pending, but he might still not return for IPL 2025. Cricket Australia has confirmed that players can choose not to return for IPL 2025. So, David might not return for security concerns.

Tim David doesn’t have international assignments pending, but he might still not return for IPL 2025. Cricket Australia has confirmed that players can choose not to return for IPL 2025. So, David might not return for security concerns. Romario Shepherd: Romario Shepherd is part of the West Indies ODI team that will take on England. Hence, he might prioritise the national duty and not return for RCB.

Romario Shepherd is part of the West Indies ODI team that will take on England. Hence, he might prioritise the national duty and not return for RCB. Lungi Ngidi: Lungi Ngidi was named in South Africa’s squad for the World Test Championship final, but he is set to return for RCB. But it is unlikely that Ngidi will feature in the playoffs even if he returns.

Lungi Ngidi was named in South Africa’s squad for the World Test Championship final, but he is set to return for RCB. But it is unlikely that Ngidi will feature in the playoffs even if he returns. Josh Hazlewood: Josh Hazlewood is unlikely to participate in the remainder of IPL 2025. He had a shoulder niggle before the league was postponed and might prioritise his fitness, even if he has recovered. He is named in the WTC Final squad, and Cricket Australia would want him to focus on it.

Josh Hazlewood is unlikely to participate in the remainder of IPL 2025. He had a shoulder niggle before the league was postponed and might prioritise his fitness, even if he has recovered. He is named in the WTC Final squad, and Cricket Australia would want him to focus on it. Nuwan Thushara: Nuwan Thushara is the only overseas player who might return for the remainder of IPL 2025. Thushara doesn’t have any international commitments. Further, he can easily return from Sri Lanka now that things have calmed down.

Gujarat Titans

Sherfane Rutherford: Sherfane Rutherford is part of the West Indies’ ODI squad that will take on England. So, he might prioritise that and not return for the remainder of IPL 2025.

Sherfane Rutherford is part of the West Indies’ ODI squad that will take on England. So, he might prioritise that and not return for the remainder of IPL 2025. Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler will also feature in the same series, albeit for England. He is slated to return on May 14 according to some reports, but it is unclear if he will be there for the playoffs.

Jos Buttler will also feature in the same series, albeit for England. He is slated to return on May 14 according to some reports, but it is unclear if he will be there for the playoffs. Dasun Shanaka: Dasun Shanaka might be available for IPL 2025. He is not part of any international series, and the board might allow him to play for GT.

Dasun Shanaka might be available for IPL 2025. He is not part of any international series, and the board might allow him to play for GT. Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan should also play for GT. Even if he left, Rashid will return since Afghanistan are not playing any international series. He can easily return to India.

Rashid Khan should also play for GT. Even if he left, Rashid will return since Afghanistan are not playing any international series. He can easily return to India. Karim Janat: Like Rashid Khan, Karim Janat should also be available. He doesn’t have other commitments and can return to India.

Like Rashid Khan, Karim Janat should also be available. He doesn’t have other commitments and can return to India. Gerald Coetzee: Gerald Coetzee is not a part of South Africa’s squad for the WTC final. Coetzee should be available for the remainder of IPL 2025.

Gerald Coetzee is not a part of South Africa’s squad for the WTC final. Coetzee should be available for the remainder of IPL 2025. Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada is already in India and though he is a part of South Africa’s squad for the WTC final, he might feature in the league stage games before heading out. South Africa play Zimbabwe in a four-day warm-up game in Sussex and it clashes with the IPL 2025 final.

Punjab Kings

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis was reportedly about to leave India. But Ricky Ponting convinced him to stay after a ceasefire was announced. So, he should be available.

Marcus Stoinis was reportedly about to leave India. But Ricky Ponting convinced him to stay after a ceasefire was announced. So, he should be available. Aaron Hardie: Like Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie is also expected to be available. He might not have left the country after Ponting’s speech.

Like Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie is also expected to be available. He might not have left the country after Ponting’s speech. Mitchell Owen: Mitchell Owen’s case is interesting. While he was expected to join PBKS once Peshawar Zalmi’s matches were over, things have changed significantly. No overseas player will play in Pakistan, which should clear his way, and Owen might play for PBKS.

Mitchell Owen’s case is interesting. While he was expected to join PBKS once Peshawar Zalmi’s matches were over, things have changed significantly. No overseas player will play in Pakistan, which should clear his way, and Owen might play for PBKS. Azmatullah Omarzai: Azmatullah Omarzai will be available for the remainder of IPL 2025. Afghanistan don’t play any series, and Omarzai might not have left India since a ceasefire was announced.

Azmatullah Omarzai will be available for the remainder of IPL 2025. Afghanistan don’t play any series, and Omarzai might not have left India since a ceasefire was announced. Marco Jansen: Marco Jansen is unlikely to turn out for the playoffs. He will play the WTC final and must be preparing for it.

Marco Jansen is unlikely to turn out for the playoffs. He will play the WTC final and must be preparing for it. Josh Inglis: Josh Inglis’ availability will also be an issue. He has been named in Australia’s WTC final squad. So, Cricket Australia would want him to focus on the red-ball assignment.

Josh Inglis’ availability will also be an issue. He has been named in Australia’s WTC final squad. So, Cricket Australia would want him to focus on the red-ball assignment. Xavier Bartlett: Since Xavier Bartlett is not in Australia’s Test plans, he must be available for the remainder of IPL 2025. Like other Australian players, he has reportedly not left India. So, he should play.

Mumbai Indians

Will Jacks: Will Jacks has been selected for the limited-overs series against the West Indies. That means his availability is unlikely. He might focus on his national team, as England look for a fresh start.

Will Jacks has been selected for the limited-overs series against the West Indies. That means his availability is unlikely. He might focus on his national team, as England look for a fresh start. Ryan Rickelton: Ryan Rickelton might not return for the Mumbai Indians either. He will be part of South Africa’s side for the WTC final. Further, South Africa will also play a warm-up Test against Zimbabwe.

Ryan Rickelton might not return for the Mumbai Indians either. He will be part of South Africa’s side for the WTC final. Further, South Africa will also play a warm-up Test against Zimbabwe. Corbin Bosch: Corbin Bosch should also be unavailable for the rest of the season. He is named in the South Africa squad for the WTC final and will prioritise international cricket. He might have left India and won’t return.

Corbin Bosch should also be unavailable for the rest of the season. He is named in the South Africa squad for the WTC final and will prioritise international cricket. He might have left India and won’t return. Mitchell Santner: Mitchell Santner might be available for the remainder of IPL 2025. New Zealand don’t have to play any international series. He is believed to be already in India.

Mitchell Santner might be available for the remainder of IPL 2025. New Zealand don’t have to play any international series. He is believed to be already in India. Bevon Jacobs: Bevon Jacobs should also be available. Like Mitchell Santner, he doesn’t have any international commitments.

Bevon Jacobs should also be available. Like Mitchell Santner, he doesn’t have any international commitments. Reece Topley: Reece Topley has not been named in the squad for the West Indies series. That should clear his way to return to India. He might get chances if other overseas players are unavailable for MI.

Reece Topley has not been named in the squad for the West Indies series. That should clear his way to return to India. He might get chances if other overseas players are unavailable for MI. Trent Boult: Trent Boult’s availability looks confirmed. He doesn’t have any other commitments. Further, the BCCI must have assured security for overseas players, and Boult might return.

Trent Boult’s availability looks confirmed. He doesn’t have any other commitments. Further, the BCCI must have assured security for overseas players, and Boult might return. Mujeeb Ur Rahman: Mujeeb Ur Rahman will also be available. Like Rashid Khan and other Afghanistan players, Mujeeb doesn’t have international matches. Further, he can easily return to India.

ALSO READ:

Delhi Capitals

Faf du Plessis: Expect Faf du Plessis to return. He doesn’t play for South Africa anymore and doesn’t have other leagues to play in. There’s no reason for his unavailability.

Expect Faf du Plessis to return. He doesn’t play for South Africa anymore and doesn’t have other leagues to play in. There’s no reason for his unavailability. Jake Fraser-McGurk: Jake Fraser-McGurk should also be available. He is not part of Australia’s Test side. The only concern is that he can opt not to return to India since Cricket Australia has confirmed support to its players.

Jake Fraser-McGurk should also be available. He is not part of Australia’s Test side. The only concern is that he can opt not to return to India since Cricket Australia has confirmed support to its players. Sediqullah Atal: Like other Afghan players, Sediqullah Atal should also be available. Afghanistan don’t have an international series, and Atal might not have left India.

Like other Afghan players, Sediqullah Atal should also be available. Afghanistan don’t have an international series, and Atal might not have left India. Tristan Stubbs: Tristan Stubbs will be part of South Africa’s WTC final squad. So, he might not return for the remainder of IPL 2025 or at least playoff availability looks doubtful.

Tristan Stubbs will be part of South Africa’s WTC final squad. So, he might not return for the remainder of IPL 2025 or at least playoff availability looks doubtful. Donovan Ferreira: Donovan Ferreira should be available for DC. He won’t play the WTC final, and South Africa don’t have another series. So, he should return.

Donovan Ferreira should be available for DC. He won’t play the WTC final, and South Africa don’t have another series. So, he should return. Dushmantha Chameera: Dushmantha Chameera should also be available for the remainder of IPL 2025. Sri Lanka are not playing any international series. He can easily fly back to India.

Dushmantha Chameera should also be available for the remainder of IPL 2025. Sri Lanka are not playing any international series. He can easily fly back to India. Mitchell Starc: Mitchell Starc is unlikely to return for IPL 2025. He has been named in the WTC final squad and has prioritised international cricket. He can also cite security reasons for his unavailability after a scary ordeal described by his wife and Australia women’s player Alyssa Healy during the Dharamsala game that was suspended mid-way.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rovman Powell: Rovman Powell is not part of the West Indies’ ODI squad against England. That means he will be available for IPL 2025. The T20I series against England starts after the IPL 2025 final.

Rovman Powell is not part of the West Indies’ ODI squad against England. That means he will be available for IPL 2025. The T20I series against England starts after the IPL 2025 final. Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali is no longer in England’s white-ball plans. He doesn’t have any other tournament to feature either. Moeen should be available for KKR.

Moeen Ali is no longer in England’s white-ball plans. He doesn’t have any other tournament to feature either. Moeen should be available for KKR. Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine doesn’t play for the West Indies. He might not have left India yet. So, he will be available.

Sunil Narine doesn’t play for the West Indies. He might not have left India yet. So, he will be available. Andre Russell: Andre Russell is not in the West Indies’ ODI squad. That should clear his availability in IPL 2025. As mentioned above, the T20I series starts after the IPL 2025 final, so Russell should feature for KKR, even if he is part of the T20I squad.

Andre Russell is not in the West Indies’ ODI squad. That should clear his availability in IPL 2025. As mentioned above, the T20I series starts after the IPL 2025 final, so Russell should feature for KKR, even if he is part of the T20I squad. Quinton de Kock: While Quinton de Kock has retired from international cricket, a few reports have suggested he might not return for IPL 2025. He has a young family and might be concerned about security. Unless KKR convince him, Quinton might be unavailable.

While Quinton de Kock has retired from international cricket, a few reports have suggested he might not return for IPL 2025. He has a young family and might be concerned about security. Unless KKR convince him, Quinton might be unavailable. Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be fully available. He doesn’t have international matches lined up. Further, he can easily return to India, even if he flew back home.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be fully available. He doesn’t have international matches lined up. Further, he can easily return to India, even if he flew back home. Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje might also be available for the remainder of IPL 2025. He is not selected in the WTC final squad.

Anrich Nortje might also be available for the remainder of IPL 2025. He is not selected in the WTC final squad. Spencer Johnson: Spencer Johnson will also be available. He won’t have any international matches to play. However, he can opt not to return for security reasons.

Lucknow Super Giants

David Miller: David Miller flew back home immediately after tensions escalated. While he won’t have international matches, Miller might be reluctant to rejoin the squad. His availability is uncertain.

David Miller flew back home immediately after tensions escalated. While he won’t have international matches, Miller might be reluctant to rejoin the squad. His availability is uncertain. Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram is unlikely to feature in the remainder of IPL 2025. He will be in South Africa’s squad for the WTC final. Hence, he might not return.

Aiden Markram is unlikely to feature in the remainder of IPL 2025. He will be in South Africa’s squad for the WTC final. Hence, he might not return. Mitchell Marsh: Mitchell Marsh is not part of Australia’s WTC final squad. However, he might not return for security reasons. Cricket Australia has backed its players to opt not to play in IPL 2025.

Mitchell Marsh is not part of Australia’s WTC final squad. However, he might not return for security reasons. Cricket Australia has backed its players to opt not to play in IPL 2025. Matthew Breetzke: Matthew Breetzke won’t be part of the WTC final squad. So, he should be available. He might also get chances in Markram’s likely absence.

Matthew Breetzke won’t be part of the WTC final squad. So, he should be available. He might also get chances in Markram’s likely absence. Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran is not part of the West Indies’ ODI squad. He will be available for LSG. The T20I series against England will start after the IPL ends.

Nicholas Pooran is not part of the West Indies’ ODI squad. He will be available for LSG. The T20I series against England will start after the IPL ends. Shamar Joseph: Shamar Joseph is in the West Indies’ squad for the England series. So, he might not feature for LSG in the remainder of IPL 2025. He will likely prioritise the international assignment.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Travis Head: A few reports suggest that Travis Head will return for the remainder of IPL 2025. While he has been named in the WTC final squad, Head can still complete IPL 2025 and then fly to England. He might be available.

A few reports suggest that Travis Head will return for the remainder of IPL 2025. While he has been named in the WTC final squad, Head can still complete IPL 2025 and then fly to England. He might be available. Kamindu Mendis: Kamindu Mendis might be available for the remainder of IPL 2025. He might not have flown back after a ceasefire was announced. Sri Lanka don’t have any series pending.

Kamindu Mendis might be available for the remainder of IPL 2025. He might not have flown back after a ceasefire was announced. Sri Lanka don’t have any series pending. Wiaan Mulder: Wiaan Mulder might be unavailable. He will be part of South Africa’s WTC final squad and will prioritise it.

Wiaan Mulder might be unavailable. He will be part of South Africa’s WTC final squad and will prioritise it. Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen has retired from Test cricket. So, he won’t be part of the WTC final squad. That should clear his availability for SRH, and he might return.

Heinrich Klaasen has retired from Test cricket. So, he won’t be part of the WTC final squad. That should clear his availability for SRH, and he might return. Pat Cummins: Pat Cummins will reportedly return to India. The Age reported that Cummins will complete IPL 2025 before flying to England for the WTC final. He will be available.

Pat Cummins will reportedly return to India. The Age reported that Cummins will complete IPL 2025 before flying to England for the WTC final. He will be available. Ehsan Malinga: Ehsan Malinga should also be available to play. No Sri Lankan player has international matches pending. He can easily fly back to India.

Rajasthan Royals

Shimron Hetmyer: Shimron Hetmyer has not been included in the West Indies’ ODI squad. But a few reports have suggested he might not return although it’s unclear why.

Shimron Hetmyer has not been included in the West Indies’ ODI squad. But a few reports have suggested he might not return although it’s unclear why. Wanindu Hasaranga: Like other Sri Lankan players, Wanindu Hasaranga will also be available. He doesn’t have any other assignments pending.

Like other Sri Lankan players, Wanindu Hasaranga will also be available. He doesn’t have any other assignments pending. Lhuan-dre Pretorius: Lhuan-dre Pretorius might join the squad. He won’t be part of South Africa’s WTC final squad. So, he should be available for the remaining matches.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius might join the squad. He won’t be part of South Africa’s WTC final squad. So, he should be available for the remaining matches. Kwena Maphaka: Kwena Maphaka should also be available. He won’t feature for South Africa in the WTC final and should continue playing in IPL 2025.

Kwena Maphaka should also be available. He won’t feature for South Africa in the WTC final and should continue playing in IPL 2025. Maheesh Theekshana: As mentioned above, Sri Lankan players should be fully available. There’s no reason not to play since their national team is not engaged in any series.

As mentioned above, Sri Lankan players should be fully available. There’s no reason not to play since their national team is not engaged in any series. Fazalhaq Farooqi: Fazalhaq Farooqi should also be available. Afghanistan players have no international matches to play. Farooqi might have left India.

Fazalhaq Farooqi should also be available. Afghanistan players have no international matches to play. Farooqi might have left India. Jofra Archer: Jofra Archer is unlikely to play in the remainder of IPL 2025. He will participate in the West Indies series, which coincides with the IPL. So, he will likely prioritise England duties.

Chennai Super Kings

Dewald Brevis: Dewald Brevis won’t be part of the WTC final squad. So, he might play for CSK in the remainder of IPL 2025.

Dewald Brevis won’t be part of the WTC final squad. So, he might play for CSK in the remainder of IPL 2025. Rachin Ravindra: Rachin Ravindra’s availability looks certain. He doesn’t have any other series to feature in. Even if he left India, Rachin might fly back and complete the tournament.

Rachin Ravindra’s availability looks certain. He doesn’t have any other series to feature in. Even if he left India, Rachin might fly back and complete the tournament. Sam Curran: Sam Curran is unlikely to be part of England’s ODI side. Curran will be fully available if he doesn’t get a spot in the national side.

Sam Curran is unlikely to be part of England’s ODI side. Curran will be fully available if he doesn’t get a spot in the national side. Devon Conway: Like Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway will also be available. There’s no reason for him not to play.

Like Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway will also be available. There’s no reason for him not to play. Jamie Overton: Jamie Overton’s availability looks uncertain. He is in England’s ODI squad for the West Indies series. Hence, he might not return.

Jamie Overton’s availability looks uncertain. He is in England’s ODI squad for the West Indies series. Hence, he might not return. Matheesha Pathirana: Matheesha Pathirana will also be fully available. Sri Lankan players are expected to play the remainder of IPL 2025.

Matheesha Pathirana will also be fully available. Sri Lankan players are expected to play the remainder of IPL 2025. Nathan Ellis: Nathan Ellis doesn’t have international commitments. However, he can opt not to return since Cricket Australia has backed its players. But he should play.

Nathan Ellis doesn’t have international commitments. However, he can opt not to return since Cricket Australia has backed its players. But he should play. Noor Ahmad: Like other Afghan players, Noor Ahmad should also return. He doesn’t have any other series to play. Further, Afghan players are expected to continue when IPL resumes.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.