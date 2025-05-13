SHOCKING! Only One RCB Overseas Player Might Return For IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) might have to finish their IPL 2025 campaign with just one overseas player likely to be available after the announcement of revised IPL 2025 schedule.
With IPL 2025 resuming on May 17 and the final scheduled for June 3, RCB’s squad management is facing a serious overseas availability crisis. A combination of injuries, national duties, and security-related withdrawals has left RCB on the brink of fielding a heavily Indian-dominated XI for the most crucial part of the season.
Among the eight overseas players on RCB’s roster, only Nuwan Thushara is currently likely to return for the remainder of the season. Here’s a detailed breakdown:
The Australian pacer, a crucial part of RCB’s bowling lineup, has been recovering from a shoulder niggle and missed their last match before the IPL was paused. With the World Test Championship Final against South Africa scheduled for June 11, Hazlewood is prioritising fitness for that game and is unlikely to return for the remainder of IPL 2025.
Cricket Australia has officially stated that players can choose whether to return to India post-suspension. Tim David, who was among those to return home, has not confirmed any intention to rejoin RCB. Given the short turnaround and continued concerns about safety, his return remains highly unlikely.
Ngidi could become a critical part of RCB’s plans if available, but early reports suggest that he may be named as a reserve or active pacer in South Africa’s WTC squad. If confirmed, that would rule him out of the IPL playoffs as well. RCB will be hoping South Africa opt for others ahead of him.
Shepherd, the hero of RCB’s explosive finishes in multiple matches this season, has already been named in West Indies’ squads for the Ireland and England ODI series starting May 21 through June 3 — the exact window of IPL 2025’s final phase. His absence is confirmed, and it’s a massive blow for RCB.
All three England stars on RCB’s roster are in contention for selection in the England ODI squad vs West Indies, with games on May 29, June 1, and June 3. This clashes directly with the IPL playoffs and final. England’s white-ball players are also yet to make final decisions on returning, and even if allowed to finish the IPL, time zones and travel will make it impractical. At this point, all three are likely to miss the remaining IPL fixtures.
The Sri Lankan pacer is the only overseas player from RCB who has shown signs of readiness and availability for the resumption. Thushara is expected to rejoin the RCB squad and could be a key figure in the pace attack alongside domestic names.
Despite the looming overseas exodus, RCB have given themselves a significant buffer with their on-field performances.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have three more matches left to play in the league stage. The RCB schedule is as follows.
What RCB need:
RCB have been one of the most dominant teams this season, riding on strong domestic performances and key overseas cameos early in the campaign. With three matches left, they still hold control over their destiny.
RCB’s management will now have to recalibrate their plans and look at alternative strategies:
The coaching staff and think-tank will also explore domestic options and strategic reshuffles to navigate the tough stretch ahead.
No. Hazlewood is nursing a shoulder injury and is expected to prioritise the World Test Championship Final. He is unlikely to return for the remainder of the IPL.
Uncertain. Cricket Australia has left the decision to individual players, and Tim David has not confirmed a return. RCB are preparing to be without him.
Uncertain. Ngidi is in contention for South Africa’s WTC squad. If selected, he will miss the IPL playoffs. RCB are hoping he isn’t picked to boost their pace options.
No. Shepherd has been named in West Indies’ squads for ODI series against Ireland and England, ruling him out of IPL 2025’s final phase. Unless he pulls out now, it is certain he won’t come back.
Doubtful. Bethell is likely to be picked for England’s ODI series against West Indies, which overlaps with the IPL playoffs. His return seems unlikely.
Unlikely. Livingstone is expected to feature in England’s white-ball squad for the West Indies ODIs, clashing with the IPL’s final week.
Unlikely. Salt is another England player expected to miss the IPL playoffs due to the scheduling clash with the West Indies series.
Yes. Thushara is currently the only overseas RCB player expected to return, with no national duties keeping him out.
