Big Setback for KKR, Overseas Star Won’t Return for Remainder of IPL 2025

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season, which was halted midway due to war between India and Pakistan, is set to resume from May 17. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are mathematically in contention for a playoffs spot although the odds are stacked against them.

To worsen their woes, the Kolkata outfit have been dealt a blow for their last two games as South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock won’t return for the remainder of the tournament.

Notably, the KKR management had decided to drop De Kock for the past few games, bringing in Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz to open the innings alongside Sunil Narine.

The 32-year-old Proteas star, who was acquired by KKR for INR 3.6 crores, didn’t have the best of seasons. In the seven games QdK played, he managed to score 143 runs at an average of 23.83 and a highest score of 97*.

On the other hand, Quinton’s countrymate and KKR teammate Anrich Nortje will be available for selection when they face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their first game after restart.

Can KKR qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs?

Speaking about KKR’s chances, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side are currnetly placed sixth in the points table. In 12 matches played, the three-time IPL winners have managed five wins, six losses and one tie to take their points tally to 11.

They have two more matches left – against RCB on May 17 and against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 25. Winning both fixtures will take their tally to 15 points. Historically 16 points have been the cut off to secure a top-four finish.

For KKR to qualify, they will have to eke out victories in both their remaining games and hope other results go their way.

