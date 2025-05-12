News
Mumbai Indians MI schedule IPL 2025 resumption
indian-premier-league-ipl

MI Revised IPL 2025 Schedule: Mumbai Indians Fixtures, Venues & Timings vs DC & PBKS

Mumbai Indians remain in contention for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Mumbai Indians MI schedule IPL 2025 resumption

The Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2025 season is all set to resume on May 17 following the one-week suspension due to the India-Pakistan conflict. The tournament will resume with a game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru on May 17, and the final will be played on June 3. The venue for the playoffs and the final are yet to be decided.

Very often in the IPL, Mumbai Indians (MI) enter the tournament as favourites. They missed out on the IPL playoffs in 2024 but seem to be in a good position to qualify this time around. The Hardik Pandya-led side were off to a shay start in IPL 2025, winning just one out of their first five matches, but have produced a remarkable comeback to win six out of their last seven games.

Their only loss during this period came against Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 6. The five-time champions are currently in fourth place with 14 points from 12 matches.

MI remaining IPL 2025 fixtures

Mumbai Indians have two fixtures remaining in the league stage of IPL 2025. Here are the fixtures:

May 21: vs Delhi Capitals (Mumbai, 7.30 pm start)
May 26: vs Punjab Kings (Jaipur, 7.30 pm start)

MI’s chances for IPL 2025 playoffs

As mentioned earlier, Mumbai Indians are in fourth place with 14 points from 12 matches. In the past, 16 points have been enough for a team to qualify for the playoffs. However, that may not be the case this time with seven teams still in fray to clinch the four spots.

ALSO READ:

While one win in next two games will only take them to 16 points, that may not still confirm their qualification for the playoffs as they will have to rely on other results to go in their favour. Two wins in their next two matches will see them finish with 18 points and possibly secure a top two finish.

MI overseas player availability

As far as Mumbai Indians are concerned, it remains to be seen if South Africa’s Ryan Rickelton will play the rest of the IPL this season. South Africa are set to take on Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s from June 11. That is over a week from the IPL 2025 final (June 3).

The same goes with Corbin Bosch although it remains to be seen if he will make the final squad. England are scheduled to take on West Indies in a limited-overs series from May 29, but it is still not certain if all-rounder Will Jacks will make the final squad.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

