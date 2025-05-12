News
Full IPL 2025 Revised Schedule: IPL To Resume on May 16, Final To Be Played on May 30, Venues Decided
indian-premier-league-ipl

Full IPL 2025 Revised Schedule: IPL To Resume on May 17, Final To Be Played on June 3, Venues Decided

With a ceasefire being agreed upon by India and Pakistan , the plans for a restart has been put to motion.

Full IPL 2025 Revised Schedule: IPL To Resume on May 16, Final To Be Played on May 30, Venues Decided

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season was forced to a halt midway due to the ongoing border tensions between India and Pakistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued an official statement that the tournament will be suspended for a week.

However, with a ceasefire being agreed upon by both nations, the plans for a restart have been put into motion. Now the updated IPL 2025 schedule has arrived for the remaining 17 games.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table

The match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 8 in Dharamshala, which was abandoned midway, is set to be replayed. As of now, this is how the points table looks like.

IPL 2025 Updated Points Table

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Gujarat Titans11830016+0.793
Royal Challengers Bengaluru11830016+0.482
Punjab Kings11730115+0.376
Mumbai Indians12750014+1.156
Delhi Capitals11640113+0.362
Kolkata Knight Riders12560111+0.193
Lucknow Super Giants11560010-0.469
Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)1137017-1.192
Rajasthan Royals (E)1239006-0.718
Chennai Super Kings (E)1239006-0.992

IPL 2025 Revised Schedule, Start Times And Venues

According to the IPL 2025 revised schedule, the restart will happen from May 17 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Chinnaswamy. Six venues have been allotted to conduct the remainder of the tournament – Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. There will be two double headers.

Notably, PBKS had been allotted a neutral venue and will play all their matches in Jaipur.

The timings of the matches remain same, with day games starting at 3.30 pm while evening games begin at 7.30 pm.

Here is the complete revamped IPL 2025 schedule.

DateTimeMatchVenue
17-May-257:30 PMRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight RidersBengaluru
18-May-253:30 PMRajasthan Royals vs Punjab KingsJaipur
18-May-257:30 PMDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat TitansDelhi
19-May-257:30 PMLucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers HyderabadLucknow
20-May-257:30 PMChennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan RoyalsDelhi
21-May-257:30 PMMumbai Indians vs Delhi CapitalsMumbai
22-May-257:30 PMGujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super GiantsAhmedabad
23-May-257:30 PMRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers HyderabadBengaluru
24-May-257:30 PMPunjab Kings vs Delhi CapitalsJaipur
25-May-257:30 PMGujarat Titans vs Chennai Super KingsAhmedabad
25-May-257:30 PMSunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight RidersDelhi
26-May-257:30 PMPunjab Kings vs Mumbai IndiansJaipur
27-May-257:30 PMLucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers BengaluruLucknow
29-May-257:30 PMQualifier 1TBC
30-May-257:30 PMEliminatorTBC
01-Jun-257:30 PMQualifier 2TBC
03-Jun-257:30 PMFinalTBC

IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule

The IPL 2025 playoffs will now start from May 29, instead of the initial date of May 20. The venue for the playoffs and the summit clash is yet to be announced by the BCCI.

  • Qualifier 1 – May 29
  • Eliminator – May 30
  • Qualifier 2 – June 1

When is IPL 2025 Final and at which venue?

The IPL 2025 revised Final date has been confirmed for June 3 (Tuesday).

Are all Overseas Player Available For Remaining IPL 2025?

The sudden halt and panic due has forced some of the overseas cricketers to leave the country. However, efforts are being made to get them back for the IPL restart. Amongst the overseas players that have decided to go out of India are:

Gujarat Titans: Jos Buttler and Gerald Coetzee
Rajasthan Royals: Jofra Archer
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood
Lucknow Super Giants: David Miller
Punjab Kings: Marco Jansen
Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Starc
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Pat Cummins

[**Note: Australia and South Africa are set to lock horns in the WTC Final 2025 from June 11 and the respective players might be reluctant to come back for the resumption]

*Josh Hazlewood has suffered a shoulder niggle and is unlikely to return for IPL 2025. He is expected to stay back and rehab for the WTC Final 2025.

*Mitchell Starc is another Australia star who has known his intention not coming back to India known. His manager confirmed the development.

