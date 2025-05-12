Full IPL 2025 Revised Schedule: IPL To Resume on May 16, Final To Be Played on May 30, Venues Decided

With a ceasefire being agreed upon by India and Pakistan , the plans for a restart has been put to motion.
The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season was forced to a halt midway due to the ongoing border tensions between India and Pakistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued an official statement that the tournament will be suspended for a week.
However, with a ceasefire being agreed upon by both nations, the plans for a restart have been put into motion. Now the updated IPL 2025 schedule has arrived for the remaining 17 games.
The match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 8 in Dharamshala, which was abandoned midway, is set to be replayed. As of now, this is how the points table looks like.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|+0.793
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|+0.482
|Punjab Kings
|11
|7
|3
|0
|1
|15
|+0.376
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|+1.156
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|6
|4
|0
|1
|13
|+0.362
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|5
|6
|0
|1
|11
|+0.193
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.469
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)
|11
|3
|7
|0
|1
|7
|-1.192
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|-0.718
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|-0.992
According to the IPL 2025 revised schedule, the restart will happen from May 17 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Chinnaswamy. Six venues have been allotted to conduct the remainder of the tournament – Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. There will be two double headers.
Notably, PBKS had been allotted a neutral venue and will play all their matches in Jaipur.
The timings of the matches remain same, with day games starting at 3.30 pm while evening games begin at 7.30 pm.
Here is the complete revamped IPL 2025 schedule.
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|17-May-25
|7:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Bengaluru
|18-May-25
|3:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings
|Jaipur
|18-May-25
|7:30 PM
|Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans
|Delhi
|19-May-25
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Lucknow
|20-May-25
|7:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
|Delhi
|21-May-25
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai
|22-May-25
|7:30 PM
|Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Ahmedabad
|23-May-25
|7:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Bengaluru
|24-May-25
|7:30 PM
|Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals
|Jaipur
|25-May-25
|7:30 PM
|Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings
|Ahmedabad
|25-May-25
|7:30 PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi
|26-May-25
|7:30 PM
|Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians
|Jaipur
|27-May-25
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Lucknow
|29-May-25
|7:30 PM
|Qualifier 1
|TBC
|30-May-25
|7:30 PM
|Eliminator
|TBC
|01-Jun-25
|7:30 PM
|Qualifier 2
|TBC
|03-Jun-25
|7:30 PM
|Final
|TBC
The IPL 2025 playoffs will now start from May 29, instead of the initial date of May 20. The venue for the playoffs and the summit clash is yet to be announced by the BCCI.
The IPL 2025 revised Final date has been confirmed for June 3 (Tuesday).
The sudden halt and panic due has forced some of the overseas cricketers to leave the country. However, efforts are being made to get them back for the IPL restart. Amongst the overseas players that have decided to go out of India are:
Gujarat Titans: Jos Buttler and Gerald Coetzee
Rajasthan Royals: Jofra Archer
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood
Lucknow Super Giants: David Miller
Punjab Kings: Marco Jansen
Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Starc
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Pat Cummins
[**Note: Australia and South Africa are set to lock horns in the WTC Final 2025 from June 11 and the respective players might be reluctant to come back for the resumption]
*Josh Hazlewood has suffered a shoulder niggle and is unlikely to return for IPL 2025. He is expected to stay back and rehab for the WTC Final 2025.
*Mitchell Starc is another Australia star who has known his intention not coming back to India known. His manager confirmed the development.
