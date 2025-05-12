Full IPL 2025 Revised Schedule: IPL To Resume on May 16, Final To Be Played on May 30, Venues Decided

With a ceasefire being agreed upon by India and Pakistan , the plans for a restart has been put to motion.

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season was forced to a halt midway due to the ongoing border tensions between India and Pakistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued an official statement that the tournament will be suspended for a week.

However, with a ceasefire being agreed upon by both nations, the plans for a restart have been put into motion. Now the updated IPL 2025 schedule has arrived for the remaining 17 games.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table

The match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 8 in Dharamshala, which was abandoned midway, is set to be replayed. As of now, this is how the points table looks like.

IPL 2025 Updated Points Table

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Gujarat Titans 11 8 3 0 0 16 +0.793 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 8 3 0 0 16 +0.482 Punjab Kings 11 7 3 0 1 15 +0.376 Mumbai Indians 12 7 5 0 0 14 +1.156 Delhi Capitals 11 6 4 0 1 13 +0.362 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 6 0 1 11 +0.193 Lucknow Super Giants 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.469 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 11 3 7 0 1 7 -1.192 Rajasthan Royals (E) 12 3 9 0 0 6 -0.718 Chennai Super Kings (E) 12 3 9 0 0 6 -0.992

IPL 2025 Revised Schedule, Start Times And Venues

According to the IPL 2025 revised schedule, the restart will happen from May 17 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Chinnaswamy. Six venues have been allotted to conduct the remainder of the tournament – Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. There will be two double headers.

Notably, PBKS had been allotted a neutral venue and will play all their matches in Jaipur.

The timings of the matches remain same, with day games starting at 3.30 pm while evening games begin at 7.30 pm.

Here is the complete revamped IPL 2025 schedule.

Date Time Match Venue 17-May-25 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Bengaluru 18-May-25 3:30 PM Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Jaipur 18-May-25 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Delhi 19-May-25 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow 20-May-25 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Delhi 21-May-25 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Mumbai 22-May-25 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Ahmedabad 23-May-25 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru 24-May-25 7:30 PM Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Jaipur 25-May-25 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Ahmedabad 25-May-25 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi 26-May-25 7:30 PM Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Jaipur 27-May-25 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lucknow 29-May-25 7:30 PM Qualifier 1 TBC 30-May-25 7:30 PM Eliminator TBC 01-Jun-25 7:30 PM Qualifier 2 TBC 03-Jun-25 7:30 PM Final TBC

ALSO READ:

IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule

The IPL 2025 playoffs will now start from May 29, instead of the initial date of May 20. The venue for the playoffs and the summit clash is yet to be announced by the BCCI.

Qualifier 1 – May 29

Eliminator – May 30

Qualifier 2 – June 1

When is IPL 2025 Final and at which venue?

The IPL 2025 revised Final date has been confirmed for June 3 (Tuesday).

Are all Overseas Player Available For Remaining IPL 2025?

The sudden halt and panic due has forced some of the overseas cricketers to leave the country. However, efforts are being made to get them back for the IPL restart. Amongst the overseas players that have decided to go out of India are:

Gujarat Titans: Jos Buttler and Gerald Coetzee

Rajasthan Royals: Jofra Archer

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood

Lucknow Super Giants: David Miller

Punjab Kings: Marco Jansen

Delhi Capitals: Mitchell Starc

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Pat Cummins

[**Note: Australia and South Africa are set to lock horns in the WTC Final 2025 from June 11 and the respective players might be reluctant to come back for the resumption]

*Josh Hazlewood has suffered a shoulder niggle and is unlikely to return for IPL 2025. He is expected to stay back and rehab for the WTC Final 2025.

*Mitchell Starc is another Australia star who has known his intention not coming back to India known. His manager confirmed the development.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.