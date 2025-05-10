News
ipl 2025 suspension chairman arun dhumal provides an update ipl 2025 resumption relocation
indian-premier-league-ipl

IPL Chairman Provides Update On Resuming IPL 2025, Relocation Chances

The IPL 2025 has been suspended for a week

ipl 2025 suspension chairman arun dhumal provides an update ipl 2025 resumption relocation

Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal expressed confidence that the suspended 2025 will resume along with the participation of the overseas players and coaching staff.

The IPL 2025 was suspended for a week in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after ‘Operation Sindoor’. 

Thursday’s match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was abandoned midway following confrontation between the forces near the border.

All the attendees at the HPCA Stadium were safely evacuated and all the participants including coaching staff, match officials, players and broadcast teams have safely reached Delhi.

When Will IPL 2025 Resume?

The foreign players and coaching staff have also begun returning home following the suspension.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Dhumal said that all the parties involved will be contacted before taking a decision of resuming IPL 2025.

“We will review the situation and accordingly keep all the stakeholders informed, including our franchise owners,” Dhumal said.

What If Foreign Players Don’t Want To Return?

He was confident that the foreign players and staff will return once the league resumes.

“I am sure foreign players would want to come back and be part of the tournament. As the IPL was suspended for one week, everybody wanted to go back to their loved ones,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Even though the broadcasters said that the PBKS vs DC match was abandoned due to floodlight failure, it became apparent the tense situation along the border close to Dharamsala was the actual reason behind it.

Dhumal himself was seen taking part in the stadium evacuation as the crowd smoothly filed out of the stadium. The administrators also explained how the organisers were briefed about the security measures before the match.

Behind The Scenes Of PBKS vs DC Match In Dharamsala

“There was a small break (during the game) and we had a discussion with the district commissioner, the deputy Commissioner, the senior authorities and people higher up. We spoke about the next step. I went and spoke to people in the team management of both teams and appraised them about the situation. Then I went to the ground and requested all the fans to keep moving. Local administration were getting reports about incidents taking place,” Dhuman revealed.

On the other side of the border, overseas players from New Zealand, West Indies, England, Australia and Bangladesh were flown out to safety amid uncertainty within Pakistan with some of them reportedly breaking down in the grim situation. Meanwhile in IPL, Dhumal revealed he had a chat with DC and Punjab Kings contingents before the game and assured them of their safety.

“Everyone was speaking to their families back home. Even before the game we spoke to them (both the teams), and we reassured them that their safety and security is paramount to us. They were ready to play the game,” Dhumal said.

IPL 2025 Relocation Chances

Amid the suspension, the Emirates Cricket Board offered to host the remainder of IPL 2025 in Dubai while England and Wales Cricket Board also showed interest in hosting. When asked about a possible relocation of IPL 2025, Dhumal didn’t have much to say.

“I’m also hearing this. But we have not had any talks with them (other Boards). I’m glad countries are willing to host this premier tournament,” he said.

Arun Dhumal
IPL 2025

