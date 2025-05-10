IPL 2025 Set to Resume Next Week Following India-Pakistan Ceasefire After ‘Operation Sindoor’

IPL 2025 was temporarily suspended on May 9.

In a recent development on the cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, a ceasefire was declared to bring an end to the ongoing conflict. Though it’s good news in itself, cricket fans around the world are also delighted as this means the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was indeed temporary. The tournament, which was abandoned in its final stages, is now likely to resume next week, as per SportsTak.

When will IPL 2025 resume?

With 12 league-stage matches and four playoff games yet to be played, the IPL 2025 can resume action from next week. However, it may not be as easy as it seems for the organising authorities. The exact date is yet to be announced by the officials.

However, another report earlier today stated that the BCCI has finalised three venues to complete the remainder of the tournament. They are – Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

More to follow…