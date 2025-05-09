Who Is James Rew? – Meet The New England Batting Sensation

He received a call-up to the England Test side after Jordan Cox was ruled out.

The 21-year-old Somerset batter received his maiden call-up to the senior England squad for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe. James Rew could be in line to make his international debut after Jordan Cox was ruled out due to an abdominal muscle injury.

Cox has had a frustrating time with injuries, denying him the England debut on multiple occasions. The latest one has opened the door for Rew, who could have an opportunity to shine.

BREAKING: James Rew has been drafted into England's Test squad for their upcoming match against Zimbabwe! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/sbJz2AP0AY — Somerset Cricket (@SomersetCCC) May 8, 2025

Rew has been making waves in the domestic circuit, and this call-up is a reward for it. England are scheduled to face Zimbabwe in a four-day Test at Trent Bridge from May 22. Before the game, we try to shed some light on who this new batting sensation is.

James Rew – A Star with Immense Potential

The London-born southpaw was part of England’s run to the final in the 2022 Under-19 World Cup. He was their best batter in the final against India, hitting a brilliant 95 while the team was bundled out for 189. Coming from the same batch as Dewald Brevis and Jacob Bethell, Rew hasn’t had the same spotlight but has similar potential. Rew has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit and was on the selectors’ radar for a while.

Recently, Rew became the youngest English batter to score 10 centuries in first-class cricket. He has amassed 2,688 runs in the longer format at an average of 43.35. In the ongoing County Championship, he has made 383 runs from five games at an average of 54.71.

The wicketkeeper batter started the red-ball season with a sublime 152 against Worcestershire. He followed it up with an unbeaten 80 off 83 in the first innings versus Sussex, where his side was bowled out for just 201.

More recently, Rew displayed remarkable character and skill with the bat to help his team beat Essex. Chasing 321, Somerset had lost half the side for just 78 runs. Rew then scored a magnificent 116 to clinch the game by three wickets.

2️⃣1️⃣ Years old

1️⃣0️⃣ First Class hundreds

4️⃣3️⃣.3️⃣5️⃣ First Class Average



Enjoy the very best of James Rew 🔥#WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/KlyKdSg2Xf — Somerset Cricket (@SomersetCCC) May 8, 2025

Will Rew Debut Against Zimbabwe?

Barring Jacob Bethell, who starred on the New Zealand tour, England have their first-choice batting line-up available for the upcoming Test. Which means, unless one of them has fitness issues, Rew is unlikely to get an opportunity here.

While he would’ve loved to get a game, Rew has a bright future in front of him. He has a solid technique and can hold his own in testing conditions. He has also shown he can adapt to different situations. Though he says he is not a Bazballer, Rew is just as exciting to watch, especially his delightful drives.

There’s plenty of promise in the youngster. His List A average of 39 and strike rate of 89 show he can be a future option in white-ball cricket as well. Rew also has age on his side, and can develop into a multi-format star for England in the coming years.

