News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
England are scheduled to host India in a five-match Test series from June 20.
features
Last updated: May 3, 2025

Two England Newbie Bowlers Who Could Trouble India in the Upcoming Test Series

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

England will host India in the first Test at Headingley on June 20.

England are scheduled to host India in a five-match Test series from June 20.

The England cricket team has announced the squad for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe, slated to take place from May 21. About a month later, they are due to face one of their biggest challenges when India tours for a five-match Test series. 

It is a highly anticipated series, and is expected to be just as fiercely fought as the previous one on English soil. The Ben Stokes-led side last played red-ball cricket in December, when they defeated New Zealand by 2-1 away from home. India, on the other hand, lost their series Down Under and failed to reach the World Test Championship final. 

Both teams have their issues ahead of this series. England are dealing with injuries to several of their fast bowlers while India have uncertainty around how their batting line-up will look. 

Batting in English conditions in the longer format is a huge challenge, and Indian batters will have their task cut out. Before the series, we identify a couple of newbie England bowlers who could pose a threat to India. 

Could Sam Cook Be England’s Trump Card Against India?

Sam Cook received his maiden call-up to the England side for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe. He has a great opportunity to make his mark and book his spot for the India series. Given his calibre, he is likely to do that. 

Cook is a medium pacer in the mould of Vernon Philander. He won’t blow you away with pace, but can make the ball talk. The right-arm seamer is known for his ability to move the ball both ways and for impeccable control over line and length. India have had their struggles against these types of bowlers, who consistently hit that short of good length and move it both ways.

Cook has been phenomenal in the County Championship over the years, consistently being in the top wicket-takers chart while giving away nothing. He has 318 wickets in first-class cricket at an average of 19.77. In the previous County season, he took 43 wickets at 17.33 apiece. It is his strength to bowl like a machine that should trouble Indian batters.

ALSO READ:

Josh Tongue – A Second Chance To Shine

The Nottinghamshire seamer has forced his way back into the England side for the Zimbabwe Test. Given that their current stock of fit pacers is limited, Josh Tongue could find a place for the India series as well. 

The 27-year-old seamer, who last played for England in the 2023 Ashes, has been in good form recently. He has claimed two five-wicket hauls in the three rounds of the County Championship. In three games, he has taken 15 scalps at 24.26. 

Tongue has played two Tests previously, in which he bagged 10 wickets at 25.70 apiece. In his overall FC career, he has 192 wickets at an average of 25.65. 

Strongly built, Tongue can bowl at a good pace consistently. He can also move the ball both ways and extract an awkward bounce. He has all the attributes to give a hard time to Indian batters in the coming weeks.  

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
England
England vs India
India tour of England
Josh Tongue
Sam Cook

Related posts

Krunal Pandya has made a lot of things easier for RCB with a major transformation from a defensive spinner to a wicket-taker.

How Krunal Pandya Transformed Himself From Defensive Spinner to Wicket-Taker in IPL 2025

His 21.23 average and 14.76 strike rate are his best in an IPL edition.
April 29, 2025
Darpan Jain
Dhruv Jurel Riyan Parag Virat Kohli RCB vs RR IPL 2025

How Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel’s Plan to Outfox Virat Kohli Backfired in RCB vs RR Clash [WATCH]

April 25, 2025
Rohit Sankar
mi points table ipl 2025 can mumbai indians make playoffs qualification scenarios

MI Points Table Updated After SRH Win: Can Mumbai Indians Finish Top Two in IPL 2025 Playoffs Race?

April 23, 2025
CX Staff Writer
Can SRH Still Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs Sunrisers Hyderabad Points Table Position After MI Loss

Can SRH Still Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs? Sunrisers Hyderabad Qualification Scenarios After Mumbai Indians Loss

April 23, 2025
CX Staff Writer
Delhi Capitals’ biggest threat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was Nicholas Pooran, who has been sensational in IPL 2025.

How Delhi Capitals (DC) Nullified the Nicholas Pooran Threat in the LSG vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

The last time these two teams met earlier in the season, Pooran scored 75 runs in 30 deliveries.
April 23, 2025
Darpan Jain
shubman gill ashish nehra kkr vs gt ipl 2025

The Shubman Gill – Ashish Nehra tactical masterclass that drowned KKR at Eden Gardens

April 22, 2025
Rohit Sankar
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.