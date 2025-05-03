Two England Newbie Bowlers Who Could Trouble India in the Upcoming Test Series

England will host India in the first Test at Headingley on June 20.

The England cricket team has announced the squad for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe, slated to take place from May 21. About a month later, they are due to face one of their biggest challenges when India tours for a five-match Test series.

It is a highly anticipated series, and is expected to be just as fiercely fought as the previous one on English soil. The Ben Stokes-led side last played red-ball cricket in December, when they defeated New Zealand by 2-1 away from home. India, on the other hand, lost their series Down Under and failed to reach the World Test Championship final.

Both teams have their issues ahead of this series. England are dealing with injuries to several of their fast bowlers while India have uncertainty around how their batting line-up will look.

Batting in English conditions in the longer format is a huge challenge, and Indian batters will have their task cut out. Before the series, we identify a couple of newbie England bowlers who could pose a threat to India.

Could Sam Cook Be England’s Trump Card Against India?

Sam Cook received his maiden call-up to the England side for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe. He has a great opportunity to make his mark and book his spot for the India series. Given his calibre, he is likely to do that.

Cook is a medium pacer in the mould of Vernon Philander. He won’t blow you away with pace, but can make the ball talk. The right-arm seamer is known for his ability to move the ball both ways and for impeccable control over line and length. India have had their struggles against these types of bowlers, who consistently hit that short of good length and move it both ways.

Cook has been phenomenal in the County Championship over the years, consistently being in the top wicket-takers chart while giving away nothing. He has 318 wickets in first-class cricket at an average of 19.77. In the previous County season, he took 43 wickets at 17.33 apiece. It is his strength to bowl like a machine that should trouble Indian batters.

Josh Tongue – A Second Chance To Shine

The Nottinghamshire seamer has forced his way back into the England side for the Zimbabwe Test. Given that their current stock of fit pacers is limited, Josh Tongue could find a place for the India series as well.

The 27-year-old seamer, who last played for England in the 2023 Ashes, has been in good form recently. He has claimed two five-wicket hauls in the three rounds of the County Championship. In three games, he has taken 15 scalps at 24.26.

Tongue has played two Tests previously, in which he bagged 10 wickets at 25.70 apiece. In his overall FC career, he has 192 wickets at an average of 25.65.

Strongly built, Tongue can bowl at a good pace consistently. He can also move the ball both ways and extract an awkward bounce. He has all the attributes to give a hard time to Indian batters in the coming weeks.

