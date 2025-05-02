News
England will likely announce their squad later today for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe, starting May 22 in Nottingham.
news
Last updated: May 2, 2025

England Set To Name Two Newbies in Test Squad for Zimbabwe Series

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

While a few players are on the expected lines, a few top players in the domestic arena might find a place in the team.

England will likely announce their squad later today for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe, starting May 22 in Nottingham. While a few players are on the expected lines, a few top players in the domestic arena might find a place in the team.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Sam Cook is among them, who boasts a fabulous First Class record, with 318 wickets at 19.77 runs apiece, including 14 five-wicket and four ten-wicket hauls. He was about to debut against the West Indies last year, but a hamstring injury ruled him out of the three-match Test series.

His Essex teammate, Jordan Cox, will likely join him in the squad after missing the New Zealand tour due to a fractured thumb. He was certain to take over as a wicketkeeper batter when Jamie Smith was away on paternity leave.

ALSO READ:

However, Cox might not get a game since Jamie Smith will make it to the squad and take the gloves. Further, Ollie Pope will take the No.3 spot, leaving no place for Cox, even though he has been in fine form with the willow this County season.

Zak Crawley likely to keep his place, no place for Ben McKinney

Meanwhile, Zak Crawley will keep his place in the squad despite struggling in Pakistan, where he averaged 27.80, and New Zealand, where he averaged 8.66. Crawley had a fruitful series against Australia at home and India in India, which must have played a role in his backing.

That means Ben McKinney, one of the finest talents in the country, will continue waiting for his chance despite performing exceedingly well almost everywhere. Recently, he notched up a magnificent century against Warwickshire and 110 against Australia A in Sydney.

Other notable returns are Josh Tongue, who has been out due to pectoral and hamstring injuries, and Ben Stokes, who tore his left hamstring on the New Zealand tour. Stokes will initially play solely as a batter before slowly increasing his workload as a bowler in the Indian series.

Stokes might also feature in one of the two matches between England Lions and India A to get into the groove before a gruelling Test season. Jofra Archer might also return to the red-ball arena with this series.

