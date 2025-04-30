Former New Zealand Pacer Set to Join England’s Coaching Staff Ahead of the Test Series Against India

India will play a five-match Test series in England after the IPL 2025.

Former New Zealand bowler Tim Southee is reportedly set to join the England team ahead of their home summer season, which also includes a Test series against India. The team headed by another Black Caps great Brendon McCullum, might rope in the pacer as their bowling consultant.

If Southee, New Zealand’s all-time leading wicket-taker, agrees to take up the responsibility, he will replace the former England pacer James Anderson from the position of bowling consultant.

Notably, the Kiwi pacer has a brilliant record against India in red-ball matches. He has played 13 Tests and scalped 55 wickets at an average of 25.05. The pacer’s heroics also include three five-wicket hauls.

Moreover, Southee bagged a four-wicket haul in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand played in Southampton back in 2021.

India Test tour of England 2025

Rohit Sharma and Co. are all set for a five-match Test series in England. After their back-to-back poor performances in red-ball cricket, India will be eager to make a strong comeback. Previously, they were 3-0 whitewashed by the Kiwis at home last year.

India also lost the prestigious Broder-Gavasker Trophy (BGT) series 2024-25 by 3-1 which eliminated them from the race of the WTC final. Since its inception, this is the first time that India will not compete for the ICC Test title. Australia and South Africa will go head-to-head in the summit clash from June 11 at the iconic Lord’s Stadium.

However, India’s Test tour of England will kick off the new WTC cycle of India. It will start on June 20 in Headingley.

England’s Injury Threats

After a long gap due to his hamstring injury, England’s Test skipper Ben Stokes will return to international cricket with this series. His fellow pacers Mark Wood and Brydon Carse are also being examined on their fitness.

If declared fit, both seamers are set to feature in this five-match series. Josh Tongue and Matthew Potts are also likely to feature in the squad against India.

