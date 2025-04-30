BCCI Shortlists Players for England Tour; Rohit Sharma Likely To Be Selected: Reports

The BCCI has prepared a pool list of 35 players that will be split into the India A and Test teams.

As the England tour approaches, the BCCI has started planning for travelling and squad selection for the A tour and the five-match rubber. According to a report by the Times of India (TOI), the BCCI has prepared a pool list of 35 players that will be split into the India A and Test teams.

The report confirms that Rohit Sharma, who endured a tough run in the longest format, is also part of that list, indicating that the selectors are still willing to give him another chance. A BCCI source told TOI that the board wants a strong captain for a gruelling series, and they might persist with Rohit.

“Rohit is most likely to travel as the board feels that one needs a strong captain through the series, which is likely to be as tough as the Australia tour.”

Further, the team management lacks confidence in Sarfaraz Khan’s abilities and might consider Karun Nair and Rajat Patidar for the middle order. Sai Sudharsan, who has been in supreme form in IPL 2025, will be the third opener after Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal on the tour.

Kuldeep Yadav likely to be selected; selectors concerned about Mohammed Siraj

The report added that Kuldeep Yadav, who has been in and out of the XI in overseas Tests, will be part of the tour. Ravichandran Ashwin has retired, and the team wants an attacking spinner, which opens the way for Kuldeep.

However, Axar Patel has not been included in the shortlist, which is shocking since the player pool is large. While the team has Ravindra Jadeja, they could have kept Axar since he also provides batting value and can bat anywhere in the order.

Further, selectors are concerned about Mohammed Siraj’s form, as they feel he has not stepped up as a lead pacer in Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami’s absence. The board will ask a few Test regulars to feature for India A and get into the red-ball groove.

The selectors will pick the squad by the second week of May. The five-match Test series against England starts on June 20 in Leeds.

