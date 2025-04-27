News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Ravi Shastri on Jasprit Bumrah workload management ENG vs IND after IPL 2025
news
Last updated: April 27, 2025

Ravi Shastri Warns India About Fitness of Key Player for England Test Series After IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He sustained a back injury during the BGT series 2024-25.

Ravi Shastri on Jasprit Bumrah workload management ENG vs IND after IPL 2025

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has advised the current management of Team India to be very careful regarding the fitness of their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Shastri has suggested they play him two matches at a time in red-ball cricket to lessen the injury risks.

“I would be very, very careful [with Bumrah]. I would give him two Tests at a time and then wait for the break. Ideally, make him play four. You’ll be tempted to make him play five if he starts in a great manner, but it’s how his body pulls up,” he opined in The ICC Review.

Workload management for Jasprit Bumrah

The 1983 World Cup winner believes that the pacer should get a break in between a long Test series to realise if he is feeling a little niggle.

“He should be given the first opportunity to say, ‘Yes, a little, [I am] feeling the niggle. A break would help.’ Give him that break,” urged Shastri.

Notably, the 31-year-old sustained a back injury during the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series in Sydney earlier this year. Previously, he had undergone a back surgery a few years ago.

Recently, former New Zealand bowler Shane Bond also warned India. He feels that if Bumrah picks up one more injury, it might be a career-ending one.

ALSO READ:

Bumrah also missed India’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign and the initial matches of his Indian Premier League (IPL) for his franchise, Mumbai Indians (MI). However, he has recently made a comeback for MI in the IPL 2025. He has scalped five wickets in as many matches at an impressive economy of 7.90 so far.

India Test Tour of England 2025

Rohit Sharma and Co. will don the whites for a five-match Test series in England. They will look to make a strong comeback after back-to-back losses in red-ball cricket.

The Black Caps handed them a 3-0 whitewash at home in November 2024. Then, India failed to defend the BGT on Australian soil after winning the prestigious series successively in 2018 and 2021.

The England series will kick off in Headingley on June 20.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
India Test Tour of England
Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians
Ravi Shastri

Related posts

Why is David Miller not in LSG Playing XI against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025?

Why is David Miller not in LSG Playing XI against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025?

However, he has been included in the options for Impact substitutes.
4:59 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
kkr kolkata knight riders ipl 2025

Anil Kumble Calls For KKR to Play Young Domestic Star And Use Venkatesh Iyer Differently To Turn Around IPL 2025 Fortunes

KKR have won three matches and lost five matches this season
4:12 pm
Samarnath Soory
Ben Stokes last played in the IPL in 2023 for Chennai Super Kings.

Ben Stokes Seen With Mumbai Indians Personnel, Sparks Rumours Among Fans During IPL 2025

He was picked by Mumbai Indians in the SA20 but could not participate due to an injury.
3:59 pm
Sandip Pawar
jasprit bumrah mi ipl 2025 mumbai indians

Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not In Playing XI For MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash?

Mumbai Indians are in fine form winning four games in a row in ipl 2025
3:55 pm
Samarnath Soory
Will Mayank Yadav Play MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match Today

Mayank Yadav Returns for LSG against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Match Today

The news was confirmed by LSG skipper Rishabh Pant during coin toss.
3:20 pm
CX Staff Writer
Mitchell Marsh has praised Rishabh Pant's captaincy skills in the IPL 2025

‘He’s a Good Leader’: LSG All-rounder Praises Rishabh Pant’s Captaincy in IPL 2025

LSG will play against the Mumbai Indians today.
2:42 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.