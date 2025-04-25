BCCI Rubbishes Speculations of Requesting ICC To Put India and Pakistan in Different Groups for Global Tournaments

India and Pakistan have only met in ICC and ACC tournaments recently.

The recent Pahalgam terrorist attack has impacted the sporting fraternity, most particularly cricket. There have been rumours that the BCCI had requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to not put India and Pakistan in the same group for global events. However, according to Cricbuzz, the BCCI has denied the claims of allocating India and Pakistan in separate groups.

BCCI denies speculations

“A top BCCI office-bearer also told that such a development is news to him. The BCCI authorities are sensitive to the prevailing national mood but as things stand, there is no truth to the speculation,” said the report. With the 2025 Champions Trophy done and dusted, there are no major men’s ICC events slated for this year.

In women’s events, though, there is the 2025 ODI World Cup which will take place in India. Pakistan have secured qualification for the showpiece event and will play their matches at a neutral venue. This is on he basis of the agreement between BCCI and PCB wherein either team won’t play their matches on the other team’s home ground.

There is the men’s Asia Cup this year which India are scheduled to host. However, it had been decided that the continental event would take place in a neutral country. This will be the case when either India or Pakistan get to host the event. The host country for the upcoming Asia Cup is yet to be announced.

Political impact on India vs Pakistan matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board had held the 2023 Asia Cup edition in a hybrid model, with India playing all their matches in Sri Lanka. The arch-rivals locked horns in the group stage as well as the Super Four stage. India had defeated Pakistan in he group stage whereas the Super Four match was washed out due to rain. India won the tournament by beating Sri Lanka in the final in Colombo.

Since 2012-13, India and Pakistan have locked horns only in ICC and ACC tournaments due to political tensions between the two countries. Their latest meeting came in the 2025 Champions Trophy group stages, wherein the Men in Blue got the better of Pakistan by six wickets.

