‘Won’t See Him Next Year’: Sehwag Gives Massive REALITY CHECK to Rajasthan Royals Youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi After IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to make an Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) debut at 14 years old against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 19.

He made an immediate impact, hitting a first ball six to kickstart his IPL career. Suryavanshi has played two matches so far and although he hasn’t managed a big score yet, his fearless attitude and attacking intent have impressed everyone.

However, former India opener Virender Sehwag gave a strong reality check to the RR talent. The veteran India star urged him not to get carried away by early fame and stay focused on his long-term goals.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Sehwag said, “Suryavanshi must aim for playing 20 years in the IPL. Look at Virat Kohli, he started playing when he was 19 years old, now he has played all 18 seasons. That is what he should be trying to emulate. But, if If he is happy with this IPL, thinking that he is now a crorepati, had a great debut, hit a six off the first ball, maybe we won’t see him next year.”

Vaibha Suryavanshi has made a promising start in IPL 2025

The teenager from Bihar, who was priced at a base value of INR 30 lakhs, was picked up by RR for INR 1.10 crores at the auction last November and entered the record books for becoming the youngest player in IPL history to become a crorepati.

In the first match he played, Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 34 off 20 balls, where he hit two boundaries and three maximums.

In the most recent match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium last night, the young opener scored 16 runs off 12 balls.

