News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
rajasthan royals ipl 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 25, 2025

Sandeep Sharma Explains What Is Going Wrong With Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2025 After Loss Against RCB

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Rajasthan Royals have lost seven of their nine matches this season

rajasthan royals ipl 2025

Rajasthan Royals have bottled a chase that should have been an easy win – not just once but three matches in a row in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

They seemed to be cruising and were in a strong position to inflict a third defeat of the season on Delhi Capitals, but failed to score only eight of the nine runs required in the final over. They ended up losing the match in the Super Over.

Then against Lucknow Super Giants, they yet again needed nine runs in the final over but fell short by two runs as Avesh Khan pulled off a stunning win at the Ekana Stadium.

On Thursday against a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) side that has lost all three home games in IPL 2025, they needed to score 18 off the last two overs. But they lost two wickets and scored a solitary run in Josh Hazlewood’s penultimate over and suffered 11-run defeat.

RR Failing To Win Key Moments In IPL 2025

The worrying pattern not only made it five losses in a row, but mathematically shut the door on their play-offs chances.

Key pacer Sandeep Sharma pointed out that there were several factors pulling the team down, but specified that the batters have failed to win crucial moments. The 31-year-old highlighted the fact that it is a similar batting unit that propelled the team to the play-offs last season.

“We are unable to control the crucial moments in the games. Whenever we were supposed to accelerate, we have lost too many wickets. If you look at our last year’s performances, we were able to do these things with ease. It was this same Riyan Parag, same Yashasvi Jaiswal, same Dhruv Jurel who were winning these moments,” Sandeep said in the post-match press conference.

RCB’s Height Advantage At Chinnaswamy

On a Chinnaswamy pitch which RCB captain Rajat Patidar called ‘two-faced’, RR fielded four pacers and a frontline spinner. Lead pacer Jofra Archer was getting the ball spit off the surface and got mixed results in the match.

ALSO READ:

While some of his back of the length deliveries spit off the surface only to run away for boundaries, some of them troubled the batters and even earned him the prized wicket of Virat Kohli (70 off 42 balls). The England speedster finished with 1-33 from his four overs and was the pick of the RR bowlers. Hazlewood, meanwhile, bowled the most crucial over of the match to win it for RCB.

“If you look at the Jaipur pitch, there the ball doesn’t bounce much and it slides if you try to hit the deck hard. In Bengaluru, usually we don’t see this type of pitch. But this year, we are seeing that the ball is flying when we hit back of the length.  On each side, there was one pacer who had the height advantage,” Sharma said about the surface.

Missing Skipper Sanju Samson

When asked if RR were missing their skipper Sanju Samson who has been ruled out for undetermined amount of time due to a side tear, Sharma replied,

“Surely, because he is an experienced player and our captain and a very smart batsman. Unfortunately, he was out of the first three matches and now he has a side injury. These things are definitely affecting us as a batting unit. But I don’t think its affecting our bowling. We are all experienced bowlers here and we make the bowling plans ourselves,” Sharma said.

RR will next face Gujarat Titans on Monday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Jofra Archer
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sandeep Sharma
Yashasvi Jaiswal

Related posts

CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings will have a home advantage, and their bowling will work in Chennai, so they should win.

CHE vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 43 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

12:22 pm
Darpan Jain
CSK vs SRH Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

CSK vs SRH Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams lost their previous match.
12:15 pm
Sagar Paul
Dhruv Jurel Riyan Parag Virat Kohli RCB vs RR IPL 2025

How Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel’s Plan to Outfox Virat Kohli Backfired in RCB vs RR Clash [WATCH]

11:42 am
Rohit Sankar
dhruv jurel ipl 2025 rcb vs rr

Rajasthan Royals Slammed For Botching Third Run Chase On The Trot After Loss To RCB In IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals had 12 balls to score the last 18 runs but lost by 11 runs
11:15 am
Samarnath Soory
Ayush Mhatre had a fiery batting session in the nets ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

‘Shot’ – Ravindra Jadeja Marvels at Ayush Mhatre’s Explosive Batting Skills in CSK Nets in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

As Mhatre hit it out in the session, Jadeja stood behind him and gave a loud cheer after every shot.
10:28 am
Darpan Jain
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Josh Hazlewood were involved in a verbal exchange after the batter got out during the game last night.

Josh Hazlewood’s Send-Off Leaves Yashasvi Jaiswal Seething, Responds Heatedly Before Walking Off [WATCH]

Things could have been worse, but the umpire intervened to calm the tension.
9:08 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.