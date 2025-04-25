News
Last updated: April 25, 2025

Rajasthan Royals Slammed For Botching Third Run Chase On The Trot After Loss To RCB In IPL 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Rajasthan Royals had 12 balls to score the last 18 runs but lost by 11 runs

dhruv jurel ipl 2025 rcb vs rr

Going into Thursday’s clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals had lost four matches in a row in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. However, they had two things working in their favour. First, they were taking on an RCB side that has failed to win all three of their home games. Secondly, they managed to win the toss and put the hosts to bat first which is exactly how Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings managed to beat them.

Unlike the previous clashes at the ground, RCB’s batting was measured in its approach as they managed to put on 205/5 in 20 overs.

RR Bottle Yet Another Chase In IPL 2025

But Rajasthan Royals batters, very much like their last three chases against GT, DC and Lucknow Super Giants, were solid at the top but their middle-order floundered at the wrong time yet again to be reduced to a 11-run defeat.

Needing above 10 Runs Per Over, RR openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (49 off 19 balls) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (16 off 12 balls) blasted the chase open with 52 in just 26 balls.

ALSO READ:

Stand-in captain Riyan Parag (22 off 10 balls) scored at will as the balls he edged found their way to the fence. Dhruv Jhurel fought hard with a brilliant 47 off 34 balls including decimating Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a 22-run over alongside Shubham Dubey (12 off 7 balls).

But in the space of six balls against Josh Hazlewood in the 19th over, they completely bottled the chase from needing 18 runs in 12 balls to scrambling at requiring 17 runs off six balls.

Pommie Mbangwa Baffled By RR’s Failed Chase

They managed to lose four wickets in the space of five runs and slumped to their fourth loss while chasing on a pitch where usually chasers win. Commentator Pommie Mbangwa was baffled by the way RR lost the plot.

“Lightning strikes thrice. They were on their way to victory but somehow ended up losing. They can only explain it to themselves. They couldn’t exorcise the ghosts of the last two games,” Mbangwa said while commentating during the match.

Against LSG, RR lost by just two runs as Avesh Khan successfully defended nine runs in the last over. In the match before that, they failed to win the Super Over against Delhi Capitals by scoring just 11 runs and losing both their wickets. DC batters Tristan Stubbs and KL Rahul won the match within four balls.

RR are unlikely to make the play-offs this season as they remain eighth in the table with just four points after nine matches.

