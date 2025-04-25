News
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Josh Hazlewood were involved in a verbal exchange after the batter got out during the game last night.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 25, 2025

Josh Hazlewood’s Send-Off Leaves Yashasvi Jaiswal Seething, Responds Heatedly Before Walking Off [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Things could have been worse, but the umpire intervened to calm the tension.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Josh Hazlewood were involved in a verbal exchange after the batter got out during the game last night.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Josh Hazlewood were involved in a verbal exchange after the batter got out during the game last night. It was a high-octane game, and such things transpire when stakes are high.

Hazlewood bowled a short of length delivery angled into the body, on which Jaiswal attempted a pull shot, but the ball climbed over him. He couldn’t get any timing and gave a straightforward catch to short midwicket.

As the fielder completed the catch, Hazlewood gave a send-off by pointing towards the dugout and asking Jaiswal to leave. This gesture didn’t please Jaiswal, who immediately had a few words to say to the bowler while returning to the pavilion.

Things could have been worse, but the umpire intervened to calm the tension and gave a warning to the RCB skipper, Rajat Patidar. Jaiswal’s frustration was understandable, for he was playing really well before this unfortunate dismissal and would have liked to score more, but fell to high-class bowling from Hazlewood.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a quickfire 49 to keep Rajasthan Royals in the chase

Yashasvi Jaiswal came with intent against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last night, hitting his shots right from the first ball. He whacked a maximum on the first ball of the innings and kept hitting throughout his stay.

The southpaw scored 49 runs in 19 deliveries, including seven boundaries and three maximums, at a 257.89 strike rate. His dismissal came at the wrong time for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), who were ahead in the chase for a long time.

After a slow start, Jaiswal has shown some good form in the last few matches and looked in sublime touch with the willow. Sanju Samson’s absence has been an issue for RR, but Jaiswal has ensured one end is safe by churning out consistent performances.

However, his dismissals have mostly come at the wrong time for the Royals, and the opponents have found ways to return to the game once he has been out. That’s an area Jaiswal can work on; he must play till the end and take his team over the line, especially when other batters have blown hot and cold.

