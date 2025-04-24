News
Last updated: April 24, 2025

CSK Inspired by RCB Template As Qualification For Playoffs In IPL 2025 Hangs By A Thread

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

CSK currently are bottom of the table with six losses from eight games

ravindra jadeja virat kohli csk vs rcb ipl 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), under the captaincy of Faf du Plessis, were going through one of the worst runs as a team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

They began the season with a loss against the then defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but won against Punjab Kings in the second game.

After that, there seemed to be no end to their misery as they lost an extraordinary six games in a row, which also included an agonising one-run defeat against eventual champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

How RCB Turned IPL 2024 Around

That loss against KKR seemed to flicked a switch within the team as they went on to record big wins for six straight games. Their Net Run Rate also kept improving with every match as the number went from negative to being good enough for play-offs.

With a 27-run victory against CSK, RCB managed to beat CSK, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, who all had the same wins and losses as them, to the final play-offs spot.

Currently, CSK are in a similar situation as they are bottom of the IPL 2025 table with six losses and two wins from eight matches. The five-time champions now have only six matches left and all of them are must-win.

CSK’s Inspired To Fight for IPL 2025 Play-offs

Head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team is inspired by what RCB had done last season and will try to win six in a row in order to stay in the play-offs race.

“We’re still hopeful of winning 6 out of 6, and some will giggle at that but RCB set a blueprint for that the year before,” Fleming said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

ALSO READ:

However, the former New Zealand captain kept things grounded as he admitted their performances being poor so far.

“So while there’s still a chance, we have one eye on making sure that we think the best players for this game coming up will play, but we’re also aware that if it doesn’t work out, that we’ve got to make the most of what has been a poor season,” Fleming added.

A CSK win on Friday will definitely see them move away from the rock bottom.

