CSK Trial Newbie as Opener, Overseas Star at No.4 in Intra-Squad Practice Game During IPL 2025

It has been a poor season so far, with the team sitting at the bottom of the table after winning only two out of eight matches.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tried out newcomer Vansh Bedi as an opener and overseas player Dewald Brevis at No. 4 during an intra-squad practice match during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Both Vansh Bedi and Dewald Brevis have not played any matches yet in IPL 2025. Bedi was bought by Chennai Super Kings during the auction for INR 55 lakh, while Brevis joined the squad as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh.

Openers Out of Form, Middle Order Fails to Fire

One of their biggest issues has been their batting. The openers haven’t performed well, and the middle order has also struggled.

Vansh Bedi and Brevis Could Be Key Batting Changes

Although they tried Shaik Rasheed in the last two games and he did fairly well, Rachin Ravindra is still not in form.

The middle-order batters have also failed to score runs in the middle overs, which has hurt them while chasing targets above 180 or setting big totals.

So, there’s a chance CSK might try Vansh Bedi as an opener in place of Rachin Ravindra and bring in Dewald Brevis as a replacement for Vijay Shankar in the middle order, especially since they tested this combination during their intra-squad match, with Vansh opening and Brevis batting at No. 4.

CSK May Rotate Squad to Develop Future Talent

Head coach Stephen Fleming said that while the team is focused on doing well this season, they are also thinking about the future. He explained that if the next few matches don’t go as planned, they might start giving more chances to young players in the second half of the season to help them grow and prepare for what’s ahead.

“We have got eyes on the season, but we have also got a little bit of a look forward, making sure that we are developing players for the future and that might be the second half of the season, if it doesn’t go well over the next couple of games,” Fleming said.

Fleming said that there are several other players in the squad who have played a lot of cricket. He mentioned that all of them are good, and it’s just a matter of finding the right place for them in the playing eleven.

“There are a number of other guys who have played quite a bit. They are all good players, and it’s just where they will fit in,” he added.

