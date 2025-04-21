News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
‘Fuss Pataka’: Navjot Singh Sidhu Brutally Trolls MS Dhoni After Ex-CSK Skipper Squanders FREE-HIT During CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 21, 2025

Former CSK Players Lambast Team Scouting And Auction Failures For IPL 2025 After MI Loss

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

CSK are bottom of the IPL 2025 table with just two wins from eight matches

‘Fuss Pataka’: Navjot Singh Sidhu Brutally Trolls MS Dhoni After Ex-CSK Skipper Squanders FREE-HIT During CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match

Chennai Super Kings has had more than one season of bad results and finishes in the bottom half of an Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the 2025 season is a surprisingly-new low for the five-time champions.

They don’t have their regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad available for the entire season due to an elbow injury which is a big blow for any side. However, they have their most successful captain MS Dhoni taking back the reins.

Suresh Raina Explains CSK’s Struggles In IPL 2025

Besides the performances of Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad, the arrivals of Mumbai teenager Ayush Mhatre and decent hitting by Shivam Dube in the middle-order, CSK don’t have many positives after eight matches in IPL 2025.

ALSO READ:

CSK’s highest run-getter of all-time Suresh Raina was critical of the management’s recruitment strategy and mentioned all the players they had ignored during the auction in November. Raina also took the example of Punjab Kings youngster Priyansh Arya who had scored a blistering 103 against them in Mullanpur.

“I feel that the management didn’t have a good auction. There were lots of youngsters and talented players in the auction like Priyash (Arya). Where are those people when you need to select a good team and have so much in your auction purse. They’ve ignored players like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul,” the former CSK vice-captain said on air while commentating for Star Sports Hindi.

“The other teams are playing such great attacking cricket. I’ve never seen a CSK team struggle like this, ever,” he added.

Harbhajan Singh Critical Of CSK’s Scouting 

Harbhajan Singh, winner of the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup under Dhoni’s captaincy, also felt that CSK’s scouting team has failed to do their job ahead of the season.

“Besides missing out on established players like Rishabh and KL, I haven’t any youngsters in this team who can win matches by themselves. Someone should also sit down with their scouts and question them about the names they’ve provided for the auction,” the former CSK and Mumbai Indians off-spinner said.

Currently, CSK can move upwards from their bottom place in the table only if they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match and expect Rajasthan Royals would lose to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
Harbhajan Singh
IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Suresh Raina

Related posts

Why Was Sanju Samson Fined Double of Other Captains For His First Overrate Offense in GT vs RR IPL 2025 Match

Sanju Samson Ruled Out of RCB vs RR IPL 2025 Match

The Rajasthan Royals skipper didn't play their recent match against Lucknow Super Giants
5:56 pm
Samarnath Soory
Rohit Sharma fifty Mumbai Indians MI vs CSK IPL 2025 Abhishek Nayar

‘Thanks Bro’: Mumbai Indians Batter Rohit Sharma Thanks Former India Assistant Coach After Match-Winning 76 Against CSK in IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 76 helped MI beat CSK in Mumbai on Sunday.
5:54 pm
Vishnu PN
CSK Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni IPL 2025

4 Reasons Why CSK Are The Worst Side of IPL 2025

CSK are in 10th place in the IPL 2025 standings with four points.
4:24 pm
Vishnu PN
Delhi Capitals Pacer Set For Comeback After Layoff in Early IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals Pacer Set For Comeback After Layoff in Early IPL 2025

He last played competitive cricket in July-August.
3:42 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
csk team chennai super kings ipl 2025

MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming Hint at New Mission for CSK Mid-Season After IPL 2025 Goes Haywire

CSK have lost six matches and won just two in IPL 2025
2:20 pm
Samarnath Soory
Ravindra Jadeja had the upper hand against Suryakumar Yadav before the game, dismissing him four times in 65 balls.

How Suryakumar Yadav Negated Ravindra Jadeja’s Threat in the MI vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash

Jadeja had the upper hand against Suryakumar before the game, dismissing him four times in 65 balls.
1:43 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.