Former CSK Players Lambast Team Scouting And Auction Failures For IPL 2025 After MI Loss

CSK are bottom of the IPL 2025 table with just two wins from eight matches

Chennai Super Kings has had more than one season of bad results and finishes in the bottom half of an Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the 2025 season is a surprisingly-new low for the five-time champions.

They don’t have their regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad available for the entire season due to an elbow injury which is a big blow for any side. However, they have their most successful captain MS Dhoni taking back the reins.

Suresh Raina Explains CSK’s Struggles In IPL 2025

Besides the performances of Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad, the arrivals of Mumbai teenager Ayush Mhatre and decent hitting by Shivam Dube in the middle-order, CSK don’t have many positives after eight matches in IPL 2025.

ALSO READ:

CSK’s highest run-getter of all-time Suresh Raina was critical of the management’s recruitment strategy and mentioned all the players they had ignored during the auction in November. Raina also took the example of Punjab Kings youngster Priyansh Arya who had scored a blistering 103 against them in Mullanpur.

Experts @ImRaina and @harbhajan_singh break down what’s gone wrong for CSK from the auction table to the pitch 📝



What are your views on the experts' take? 🤔#IPLRevengeWeek 👉 #KKRvGT | MON, 21 APR, 6:30PM on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/WsQQcAe5tH — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 21, 2025

“I feel that the management didn’t have a good auction. There were lots of youngsters and talented players in the auction like Priyash (Arya). Where are those people when you need to select a good team and have so much in your auction purse. They’ve ignored players like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul,” the former CSK vice-captain said on air while commentating for Star Sports Hindi.

“The other teams are playing such great attacking cricket. I’ve never seen a CSK team struggle like this, ever,” he added.

Harbhajan Singh Critical Of CSK’s Scouting

Harbhajan Singh, winner of the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup under Dhoni’s captaincy, also felt that CSK’s scouting team has failed to do their job ahead of the season.

“Besides missing out on established players like Rishabh and KL, I haven’t any youngsters in this team who can win matches by themselves. Someone should also sit down with their scouts and question them about the names they’ve provided for the auction,” the former CSK and Mumbai Indians off-spinner said.

Currently, CSK can move upwards from their bottom place in the table only if they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match and expect Rajasthan Royals would lose to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.