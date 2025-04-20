News
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 20, 2025

MS Dhoni Criticises Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube After CSK Lose to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 El Clasico

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The duo failed to change gears through the middle overs as much required.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has strongly criticised their middle-order batters Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube for not capitalising the middle overs following their loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

CSK youngsters Ayush Mhatre and Shaik Rasheed maintained the run-rate close to 8 after losing Rachin Ravindra early.

However, after the departure of Mhatre and Rasheed by the eighth over, CSK scored just 79 runs in the next eight. Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja stitched a big partnership but they failed to change gears through the middle overs as much required, which MS Dhoni felt was the need of the hour given the playing conditions.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Dhoni highlighted, “We were below par with the bat. We had a chance to capitalise the middle overs and started our slog early. Especially with Bumrah the death bowler being there and dew in the second innings, should have gone bigger in the middle overs”

ALSO READ:

MS Dhoni and CSK need a miracle to turn around their IPL 2025 season

After the loss against the Mumbai Indians tonight (April 20), CSK’s chances of making it to the playoffs have reduced significantly.

They are currently at the last place in the IPL 2025 points table with just two wins from eight games. The Yellow Army will now at least need to win five out of their final six games and hope other results go their way to secure a playoffs spot.

On the other hand, the Hardik Pandya-led side has managed to script a turn around by picking up their third win on the trot after a slow start to the season. Speaking about their standings, MI has eight points from as many games and are placed sixth.

