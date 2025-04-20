‘Treat It Like a Holiday’ – Virender Sehwag Slams RCB, PBKS Players For Non-Performance in IPL 2025

Virender Sehwag also spoke on his conversations with former players.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has criticised the former players of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) for their underwhelming performances in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sehwag opined that Punjab Kings’ Glenn Maxwell and Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Liam Livingstone do not have the hunger to perform well in the IPL and added that such players only come on a holiday.

What Sehwag said on Maxwell and Livingstone

“I feel like Maxwell and Livingstone’s hunger is gone. Yeh yaha holiday manane aate hai, holiday banaakar chale jaate hain. (they just come here for a holiday). They arrive, have their fun, and leave. There’s no visible desire to fight for the team,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz. “I have spent a lot of time with former players, but only one or two gave me the feeling that ‘Yes, I genuinely want to do something for the team’. Glenn Maxwell’s tense bond with Virender Sehwag

In October 2024, Glenn Maxwell had revealed details of his tense relationship with Virender Sehwag, who was the mentor of Punjab Kings in 2017. The two of them were teammates when Punjab reached the final of IPL 2014, but the bond between the two diminished a few years later.

Glenn Maxwell has taken just four wickets and scored just 41 runs from six games. Liam Livingstone, on the other hand, has scored just one fifty in seven games and has also endured a disappointing outing in the tournament.

How RCB beat PBKS on Sunday

The two teams locked horns for the second time in three days on Sunday. In the game that took place at Mullanpur, Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged victorious by seven wickets after winning the toss and opting to field first. Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma picked two wickets each to restrict Punjab Kings to 257/6 from 20 overs.

In reply, former captain Virat Kohli (73*) and Devdutt Padikkal (61) led RCB’s run chase of 158 in 18.5 overs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s win over Punjab Kings came a couple of days after the Shreyas Iyer-led side had clinched a win in Bengaluru.

The win took the Rajat Patidar-led side to third place in the IPL 2025 points table with 10 points from eight matches. Punjab Kings, in fourth place, also have 10 points from eight matches and only the Net Run-Rate separates the two sides in the standings.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.