Why Isn’t Dewald Brevis Playing for CSK in IPL 2025 Game Against Mumbai Indians?

Dwald Brevis recently joined CSK as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh.

Dewald Brevis, Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) newest recruit, is absent from the team’s playing XI to face Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 match in Mumbai on Sunday.

The South African had been acquired by Chennai Super Kings for INR 2.2 crore as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh.

Playing XI And Impact Players For MI vs CSK

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar.

Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Impact Subs: Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin.

Why Dewald Brevis isn’t playing in MI vs CSK match?

For the game against Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings decided to hand an IPL debut to 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre, who has been named as a replacement for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dewald Brevis thus will have to wait for a bit more time before making his CSK debut. Brevis, however, has arrived in India and was recently seen in the Chennai Super Kings camp.

ALSO READ:

Dewald Brevis has previously played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Overall, the 21-year-old has played 10 matches in the IPL and has scored 230 runs with a strike-rate of 133.72. He is yet to register a half-century in the tournament.

CSK aim for second straight win

Chennai Super Kings currently lie 10th in the IPL 2025 points table with four points from seven matches. Their only wins have come against Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. The five-time champions had beaten Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets last week.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.