Why Is Karn Sharma Not in Mumbai Indians Playing XI Against CSK in IPL 2025?
Last updated: April 20, 2025

Why Is Karn Sharma Not in Mumbai Indians Playing XI Against CSK in IPL 2025?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The news was confirmed during the coin toss.

Why Is Karn Sharma Not in Mumbai Indians Playing XI Against CSK in IPL 2025?

Mumbai Indians (MI) spinner Karn Sharma was dropped from the playing XI for their match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The news was confirmed during the coin toss at the Wankhede Stadium. The 23-year-old Ashwani Kumar has replaced the legbreak bowler.

The reason behind this is that Karn injured himself badly during MI’s previous encounter opposite the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He could be seen bleeding between his thumb and index finger and had to leave the field without bowling a single delivery.

Karn also had to undergo a few stitches in his hand, as revealed by fellow teammate Mitchell Santner at the pre-match press conference.

Karn Sharma form in IPL 2025

In the only full match that he played this season, Karn Sharma played a pivotal role to help Mumbai Indians pull off a heist against Delhi Capitals and also halt their unbeaten run.

The leggie finished with 3 for 36, including the key wickets of KL Rahul, Abhishek Porel, and Tristan Stubbs.

MI will hope that Karn gets back to bowling soon as they head into the business end of the tournament now.

Playing XI And Impact Players For MI vs CSK

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar.

Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Impact Subs: Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin.

