News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
jos buttler ipl 2025 gt vs dc gujarat titans
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 20, 2025

‘Mother Cricket Will Be Watching’: Jos Buttler Reflects on Missing IPL 2025 Century in Gujarat Titans’ Win Over Delhi Capitals

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Gujarat Titans won the top of the table clash against Delhi Capitals

jos buttler ipl 2025 gt vs dc gujarat titans

Jos Buttler was just three runs away from scoring the fourth hundred of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The Gujarat Titans keeper-batter is the third in the Orange Cap race behind Lucknow Super Giants Nicholas Pooran and his GT teammate Sai Sudharsan and facing a couple of deliveries and hitting the winning runs could’ve taken him close to the top.

However, the former England captain put his team first and encouraged his partners Sherfane Rutherford (43 off 34 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (10 not out off 2 balls) to finish the chase of 204 as soon as possible.

Jos Buttler Misses Hundred In GT vs DC Clash

Speaking to the IPL website after the match, Buttler felt that it was the right thing to put the team’s points above personal milestones.

“There was an opportunity to score a hundred, which doesn’t usually come off in T20 cricket. But winning the game was more important. I told Sherfane not to worry about it, just play the game, mother cricket will be watching and it’s important to play the game the right way and win the two points,” Buttler said.

ALSO READ:

Buttler forged a partnership of 119 in just 68 balls with Rutherford as the duo kept the chase alive with clean hitting. Buttler, who had hit an unbeaten 73 in the win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scored 11 boundaries and four sixes in his 54-ball 97.

“He (Rutherford) can hit sixes really easily. His back-to-back sixes helped us gain momentum and push forward in the game. We wanted to keep our composure and take it deep. We wanted to build a partnership and complemented each other,” Buttler said.

GT Top IPL 2025 Table

Buttler also lauded pacer Prasidh Krishna’s spell of 4-41 which included the wickets of KL Rahul, Karun Nair and DC captain Axar Patel.

“Prasidh Krishna’s spell was key. Not only economical but picked up crucial wickets as well.”

Buttler also spoke about diving catch to dismiss Vipraj Nigam in Prasidh’s bowling as GT closed out the innings in a good way.

“It’s my best catch of the season for sure because I had dropped a couple of sitters. I was disappointed with my keeping, so I worked hard on my mindset to keep my mind sharper. Really pleased with that catch,” Buttler said.

The win took GT to the top of the table, while Delhi Capitals slipped to second.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Capitals
GT vs DC
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Jos Buttler
Prasidh Krishna
Sherfane Rutherford

Related posts

Mohammad Kaif explained LSG Rishabh Pant tactical brilliance against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025

Did Rishabh Pant Use His Famous T20 World Cup 2024 Final Tactics To Pull Off Tense Final Over Win vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025?

LSG won the last-over thriller by two runs.
5:01 pm
Sreejita Sen
[WATCH]: Virat Kohli Gives Prabhsimran Singh ‘Bye Bye’ Send-off During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash

[WATCH]: Virat Kohli Gives Prabhsimran Singh ‘Bye Bye’ Send-off During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash

The incident happened on the first ball after the powerplay.
4:39 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
3 Records that Vaibhav Suryavanshi Broke in His IPL 2025 Debut

3 Records Broken by Rajasthan Royals Youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi on His IPL 2025 Debut

He scored 34 runs off 20 balls last night.
4:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
MI vs CSK Playing 11 Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

MI vs CSK Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

3:37 pm
CX Staff Writer
Why Is Liam Livingstone Not in RCB Playing XI Against PBKS in IPL 2025 Clash?

Why Is Liam Livingstone Not in RCB Playing XI Against PBKS in IPL 2025 Clash?

The news was confirmed by RCB skipper Rajat Patidar during the coin toss.
3:37 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Dewald Brevis for MI vs CSK IPL 2025

Will Dewald Brevis Make CSK Playing XI in IPL 2025 Match Today vs Mumbai Indians?

He scored 291 runs in 12 matches during the SA20 2025.
2:54 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.