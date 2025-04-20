‘Mother Cricket Will Be Watching’: Jos Buttler Reflects on Missing IPL 2025 Century in Gujarat Titans’ Win Over Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Titans won the top of the table clash against Delhi Capitals

Jos Buttler was just three runs away from scoring the fourth hundred of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The Gujarat Titans keeper-batter is the third in the Orange Cap race behind Lucknow Super Giants Nicholas Pooran and his GT teammate Sai Sudharsan and facing a couple of deliveries and hitting the winning runs could’ve taken him close to the top.

However, the former England captain put his team first and encouraged his partners Sherfane Rutherford (43 off 34 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (10 not out off 2 balls) to finish the chase of 204 as soon as possible.

Jos Buttler Misses Hundred In GT vs DC Clash

Speaking to the IPL website after the match, Buttler felt that it was the right thing to put the team’s points above personal milestones.

“There was an opportunity to score a hundred, which doesn’t usually come off in T20 cricket. But winning the game was more important. I told Sherfane not to worry about it, just play the game, mother cricket will be watching and it’s important to play the game the right way and win the two points,” Buttler said.

ALSO READ:

Buttler forged a partnership of 119 in just 68 balls with Rutherford as the duo kept the chase alive with clean hitting. Buttler, who had hit an unbeaten 73 in the win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scored 11 boundaries and four sixes in his 54-ball 97.

“He (Rutherford) can hit sixes really easily. His back-to-back sixes helped us gain momentum and push forward in the game. We wanted to keep our composure and take it deep. We wanted to build a partnership and complemented each other,” Buttler said.

GT Top IPL 2025 Table

Buttler also lauded pacer Prasidh Krishna’s spell of 4-41 which included the wickets of KL Rahul, Karun Nair and DC captain Axar Patel.

“Prasidh Krishna’s spell was key. Not only economical but picked up crucial wickets as well.”

Buttler also spoke about diving catch to dismiss Vipraj Nigam in Prasidh’s bowling as GT closed out the innings in a good way.

“It’s my best catch of the season for sure because I had dropped a couple of sitters. I was disappointed with my keeping, so I worked hard on my mindset to keep my mind sharper. Really pleased with that catch,” Buttler said.

The win took GT to the top of the table, while Delhi Capitals slipped to second.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.