RCB at Risk of Slipping to 7th in IPL 2025 Points Table Today

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been hot and cold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They have won four of their seven matches and sit fifth with eight points.

Their campaign has been weird so far, winning all away fixtures but losing all home games. They have played three matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2025 and come second in each.

Analysing RCB Qualification Scenarios

In their last game in Bengaluru, RCB suffered their third defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS). That raises a big question: Can RCB qualify for the playoffs?

Before the fixture, they were in the third position but slipped to fourth after this loss. As if this wasn’t enough, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) registered a win last night and moved to the fourth spot with ten points.

This pushed RCB to No.5 on the points table. However, they are still in control and can qualify for the playoffs, but they must find ways to win more games at home.

Usually, teams require 16 points to proceed to the next round, meaning RCB must win at least four from their remaining seven matches. However, they should target a top-two finish, requiring 18-20 points.

RCB at Risk of Slipping to 7th on Points Table

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur later today. RCB must bring their best game and register a win, or they will go down on the points table again.

A defeat here will keep them to eight points, but if Mumbai Indians (MI) defeat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium later in the day, RCB will slip to sixth on the points table. Further, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) tomorrow, and if they win, KKR will climb to the sixth spot.

That means RCB will slide to seventh, further affecting their qualification chances. If RCB lose today, their qualification scenarios will become more complicated, and RCB will be under immense pressure.

How will a win against the Punjab Kings boost their chances?

If RCB win against Punjab Kings today, they will climb in the points table again. RCB will match LSG and PBKS in the number of wins and attain ten points.

Since they have a better net run rate, RCB will advance to the third spot again, moving PBKS to No.4 and LSG to No.5. This will boost their qualification chances significantly.

RCB have done well away from home, giving them an edge over PBKS. Further, the Kings haven’t fired according to the expectations at home, so RCB will fancy their chances.

RCB Upcoming Fixtures in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings: 20 April, Mullanpur

Rajasthan Royals: 24 April, Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals: 27 April, Delhi

Chennai Super Kings: 03 May, Bengaluru

Lucknow Super Giants: 09 May, Lucknow

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 13 May, Bengaluru

Kolkata Knight Riders: 17 May, Bengaluru

