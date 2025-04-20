PBKS vs RCB Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Today IPL 2025 Match 37

Match no. 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the newly built Mullanpur Stadium, Punjab. The fixture is crucial for RCB in particular, having slipped from 3rd to 5th in a matter of 2 days and risk slipping further in the IPL 2025 Points Table. As such we could see changes in the PBKS vs RCB Playing 11 today from the away side in particular.

RCB will be eager to bounce back after a disappointing performance in the first leg against PBKS. Just a few days ago, they were outplayed at home in Bengaluru, slipping to a heavy defeat. Another loss here could see RCB slide down to 7th on the points table if Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders win their respective games against CSK and GT.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will look to build on that dominant win in the reverse fixture. Their bowling unit, led by Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen, delivered a clinical performance and will be keen to replicate that in front of their home fans.

PBKS vs RCB Playing 11 Today

Both teams are coming into this game with high stakes, and we could see RCB force out Liam Livingstone after his poor run in recent games. The choice will be between Jacob Bethell and Romario Shepherd and the latter is likely to get a go.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11

Despite their last defeat to PBKS, RCB are expected to stick with their previous combination in the return leg.

RCB XI (likely): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal

Impact Players: Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh

RCB Batting Order:

Openers: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli

No.3: Devdutt Padikkal (likely impact)

Middle-order: Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd

Lower-order: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar (likely impact)

Punjab Kings Playing 11

PBKS impressed in Bengaluru with a well-rounded bowling performance and are unlikely to tinker much with a winning combination. Their only flexibility lies in the Impact Player swap depending on the match situation.

PBKS XI (likely): Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Players: Prabhsimran Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Glenn Maxwell, Praveen Dubey

PBKS Batting Order:

Openers: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (likely impact)

No.3: Shreyas Iyer

Middle-order: Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis

Lower-order: Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

