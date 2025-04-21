News
Last updated: April 21, 2025

MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming Hint at New Mission for CSK Mid-Season After IPL 2025 Goes Haywire

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

CSK have lost six matches and won just two in IPL 2025

csk team chennai super kings ipl 2025

Chennai Super Kings management seems to have understood that their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign cannot have a complete turnaround.

They have won just two matches from their eight in the season so far. They have also collected multiple unwanted records while losing six matches. For the first time, they had lost five matches in a row in IPL and also for the first time, they lost four in a row at the Chepauk.

They also recorded their lowest ever total at Chepauk – 103/9 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders.

MS Dhoni Targets CSK Rebuild

On Sunday, they were ripped apart by an in-form Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede in a nine-wicket defeat. After the match, captain MS Dhoni felt that it is better for CSK to build for IPL 2026 by learning from the current season.

“Those are the question marks we have got, few catches and that will help. Other than that we are just trying to plug in the holes, with all the games that are in front of us that we are supposed to win, we just take it one game at a time and if we lose a few, what will be important for us is to get the right combination for next year. You don’t want too many players getting changed, what will be important is to try and qualify, but if not get a secured 11 for next year and come back strong,” Dhoni said in the post-match presentation.

Stephen Fleming Realistic About IPL 2025 Chances

Head coach Stephen Fleming concurred with his captain as he said CSK should be ‘realistic’ and focus on bringing in new players for the next season.

“It is hard when you are playing below par to get enthusiastic about staying in the competition, but that is what we must do. Nothing will be wasted during this tournament, we will look back at other tournaments that have not gone our way and some of the work we have done at the back end of the tournaments that set us up for wins the following year,” Fleming said in the post-match press conference.

ALSO READ:

“We’re realistic about the position that we’re in, but there will be no stone unturned looking for players for next year, combinations for next year and we’ll see it as an opportunity,” he added.

CSK had beaten MI at home in the opening match of the season and then beat Lucknow Super Giants after five defeats in a row.

On Sunday, they set MI a target of 177 which they easily chased down with 26 balls to spare. Suryakumar Yadav remained not out on 68 off 30 balls while Rohit Sharma scored his first fifty of the season scoring 76 not out off 45 balls.

