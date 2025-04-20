News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Shaikh Rasheed Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2025 MS Dhoni
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 21, 2025

‘Just Take Care of His Fitness…’: CSK Youngster Shaikh Rasheed’s Father Reveals What MS Dhoni Told Him

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Shaikh Rasheed made his IPL debut for CSK recently.

Shaikh Rasheed Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2025 MS Dhoni

Young Indian cricketer Shaikh Rasheed recently had a moment to cherish when he made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last week. Rasheed scored 27 runs off 19 balls while opening against Lucknow Super Giants.

He followed it up with a 20-ball 19 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday. According to Shaikh Balisha Vali, Rasheed’s father, MS Dhoni assured that Chennai Super Kings would take utmost care of the youngster.

Shaikh Rasheed’s father recalls chat with MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings had acquired Shaikh Rasheed for INR 20 lakh in 2023. This was after Rasheed had scored 201 runs from four matches in India’s successful 2022 T20 World Cup campaign. He scored two half-centuries during the process.

“We were informed by CSK that they will pick him in the auction. We were told that they were following him from the U-16 days. As soon as he won the U-19 World Cup, they picked him. Before CSK, Rasheed’s game was built around defence. After going there, he learnt the attacking game. He introduced me to MS Dhoni in 2023,” Balisha Vali was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

The cricketer from Jharkhand then told Shaikh Rasheed’s father: “Leave Rasheed’s career to us. We like his discipline and game a lot. Leave his career to us, just take care of his fitness and give him good food when he comes home”.

ALSO READ:

When he was seven years old, Rasheed participated in a cricket summer camp in Uppal with about 300 other players who were twice his age. Coaches at the camp soon noted Shaikh Rasheed’s big-hitting abilities and encouraged to give his son full-fledged cricket coaching.

“Before this, I did not know he was that talented, but after this, I took him daily to practice and brought him back home,” Balisha said.

How Shaikh Rasheed improved his batting skills

Rasheed improved his batting under former Andhra cricketer AG Prasad and came back to Guntur, his hometown, to undergo trials. He was then selected in the U-14 Andhra team and the U-16 Guntur Zilla team.

His father endured a difficult time, switching between jobs and even working as a daily wage worker to serve the needs of his son. “I started working as a daily wage employee in a vegetable market, selling vegetables and fruits. I used to make sure I could earn 600-800 every day for a small petty job,” said Balisha.

In 2022, Rasheed made his First-Class debut for Andhra in a Ranji Trophy match against Services. Rasheed scored 23 runs and 43 runs in the two innings respectively. Till date, Rasheed has played 19 First-Class matches and scored 1204 runs, including seven fifties and two centuries.

He even scored a double century in a Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad in November 2024, just days before the IPL 2025 mega auction that took place in Saudi Arabia.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
Cricket
CSK
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Shaikh Rasheed

Related posts

MS Dhoni Criticises Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube After CSK Lose to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 El Clasico

The duo failed to change gears through the middle overs as much required.
11:54 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB IPL 2025

‘Auction Day One Everyone Panicked’ – Virat Kohli Explains Reason Behind Success of RCB in IPL 2025

RCB have won five out of their eight matches in IPL 2025 so far.
11:12 pm
Vishnu PN
mi points table ipl 2025 win vs csk can mi finish top two

MI Points Table Position in IPL 2025 After CSK Win: Can Mumbai Indians Qualify for Playoffs?

11:11 pm
CX Staff Writer
mumbai indians playoffs chances ipl 2025 how mi can qualify

Mumbai Indians Playoffs Chances: Can MI Still Qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoffs?

10:58 pm
CX Staff Writer
Shreyas Iyer Unhappy With Virat Kohli's Celebration After RCB Beats PBKS? WATCH Footage of Animated Discussion

Shreyas Iyer Unhappy With Virat Kohli’s Celebration After RCB Beats PBKS? WATCH Footage of Animated Discussion

Iyer's face looked like he was unhappy and he could even be seen moving away Kohli's hands.
9:38 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Virender Sehwag RCB PBKS IPL 2025

‘Treat It Like a Holiday’ – Virender Sehwag Slams RCB, PBKS Players For Non-Performance in IPL 2025

Virender Sehwag also spoke on his conversations with former players.
8:31 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.