‘Auction Day One Everyone Panicked’ – Virat Kohli Explains Reason Behind Success of RCB in IPL 2025

RCB have won five out of their eight matches in IPL 2025 so far.

Veteran batter Virat Kohli feels that his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) assembled a good team at the IPL auction despite having panicked initially on day one. Virat Kohli was speaking after his team’s seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on Sunday.

That win took the Rajat Patidar-led side to third place in the IPL 2025 standings with 10 points from eight matches. All their five victories have come in away games. This also means that the three-time finalists are yet to win a game at home this season so far.

“We got the team that we wanted.

Virat Kohli recalls IPL 2025 auction

“I think on day one everyone was panicking, but these guys [team management] were very composed. They knew exactly who they wanted,” Virat Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony after winning the Player of the Match award. The former RCB skipper scored an unbeaten 73 as his team chased down 158 in 18.5 overs.

At the IPL 2025 mega auction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru acquired the likes of Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Liam Livingstone and Romario Shepherd. All of these new recruits have impressed in whatever opportunities they have got in the ongoing season.

Devdutt Padikkal also returned to RCB after a couple of seasons away from the franchise. Padikkal scored 61 runs off 25 balls against Punjab Kings on Sunday. “And if you look at guys like Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Rajat obviously playing the way he does, [Liam] Livingstone coming in, Salty playing the way he is. Dev playing this amazing role for us at No. 3.

“It’s coming together nicely and now with the addition of Romario [Shepherd], it gives us even more firepower at the back. You have two guys who can hit 10 sixes in 18 balls. So that was missing in all the other seasons,” explained the 36-year-old.

Virat Kohli on a balanced RCB squad

Virat Kohli praised the hunger of his team’s players to do well. “It feels very balanced. The guys are very hungry to perform for the team. You can see that intensity in the field. You can see that feistiness as well, just in the body language, just the way they throw themselves around on the field,” added the Delhi-born cricketer.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will next lock horns against Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday (April 24). Rajat Patidar and Co will be looking to end their winless run at home.

