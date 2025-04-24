‘There’s Nothing Else Like That’: CSK All-Rounder Reveals Message To Family About MS Dhoni After Experiencing IPL 2025

CSK have won just two of their eight matches in IPL 2025

Jamie Overton might be an international cricketer but he understands life is not glamorous in England. He now understands that things are not the same in a cricket-mad nation like India.

The 31-year-old has played cricket in India before – five T20Is and an ODI – but playing in the Indian Premier League is a different life altogether. Picked up by five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 1.5 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, Overton has first-hand experience of what the franchise’ fans are like and their love for captain MS Dhoni.

Jamie Overton In Awe Of Fan Reception Of MS Dhoni

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Overton revealed a message he sent his father and his agent about the decibel-level spikes whenever Dhoni walks out to the middle.

“I messaged my dad and my agent after the first home game. I was like, ‘You have to come out and experience MS walking out to the middle. Jadeja got run-out… and you had a home crowd cheering for someone to get run-out. I’ve watched Premier League games, plenty of other sports events, and there’s nothing else like that noise,” Overton said.

Overton also explained how he cannot walk in the streets in India without someone walking up to for a picture, which is very unlike his life back home where football’s popularity towers over everything else.

“I don’t really get noticed in London. Everyone just goes about their business. But cricket is just so big over here (in India) that everyone recognises who you are… You can’t go out too much without 30 or 40 people coming up to you, asking for pictures. It’s a different world,” Overton said.

CSK’s Torrid Form In IPL 2025

Overton’s first season of IPL hasn’t been good on the pitch as CSK go through one of their worst seasons ever. They have won just two games and lost six, which included a five-match losing streak for the first time in their history. MS Dhoni’s men are currently bottom of the pile because their Net Run Rate of -1.392 is fractionally worse than Sunrisers Hyderabad who are ninth.

Overton has played three matches so far in a playing XI that is yet to settle down and has no wickets after bowling six overs.

CSK will next face SRH on Friday at the Chepauk and will to rise from 10th place.

