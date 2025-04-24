3 Changes SRH Playing XI Could See After MI Drubbing in IPL 2025 ft. Omission of Star India Player

SRH might need to change their playing XI and strategies to regain their beast mode.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) started their IPL 2025 campaign with a bang by defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-scoring encounter. However, things have gone downhill since then, and SRH have managed to win only one out of the next seven games.

Their famed batting unit has failed to adapt to the conditions at home and away, where the pitches haven’t been notoriously flat. Even as a bowling unit, SRH have been below par, with most bowlers conceding plenty in almost every game.

Hence, SRH might need to change their playing XI and strategies to regain their beast mode. They must act quickly, for another win will crash them out of the tournament.

We look at three playing XI changes Sunrisers Hyderabad must make after another defeat last night.

Omission of Ishan Kishan from the playing XI

Ishan Kishan started the tournament with a bang, notching up a magnificent century against the Rajasthan Royals. However, he has scored only 33 runs at an abysmal average of 5.50 and a strike rate of 85.84 in seven outings.

Furthermore, he has looked out of confidence with each game, and it might be time to give him a break. SRH have roped in Smaran Ravichandran, who is touted as one of the most talented batters, and should get a chance.

He can replace Kishan and bat anywhere from the top to the middle order, and was in good touch while in the RCB camp. Smaran might fail at the start, but Kishan will get time to work on his game, and the team can gauge how Smaran bats at this level, as they prepare for the next season.

Slot Nitish Kumar Reddy at No.3

One reason behind SRH’s poor performance is an underfiring middle order, and Nitish Kumar Reddy is part of that problem. He hasn’t backed up his last season’s form this time and has failed to make an impact almost every time.

Hence, SRH should promote him in the batting unit and give him the No.3 spot after dropping Kishan. This will give him more balls to settle on the crease before playing his shots, which is also his strength.

He is a fine spin player and can play long innings, as he showed in IPL 2024. This will also help SRH get an RHB in the top order since Kishan’s availability made the batting unit one-dimensional.

Bring back Simarjeet Singh

Simarjeet Singh looked good at the start of IPL 2025 but lost his form after initial performances. But SRH quickly dropped him when they could have given him more opportunities to showcase his superior talent.

He should return to the playing XI as an enforcer this time. SRH used him with the new ball, but Simarjeet has the pace and extracts additional bounce to cramp batters when the field is spread.

He can lose control sometimes, so bowling him in the powerplay is risky when only two fielders are at the boundary. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can be expensive but brings regular breakthroughs, so it’s worth trying him.

