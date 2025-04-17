News
Last updated: April 17, 2025

Can SRH Still Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs? Explore Sunrisers Hyderabad Points Table Position After MI Loss

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
can srh still qualify playoffs srh points table position vs mi ipl 2025

Before their clash with Mumbai Indians, both SRH and MI sat on 4 points from 6 matches, separated only by net run rate. After bowing out to MI at the Wankhede—where SRH were bundled out for 162—their SRH Points Table position has stalled at 4 points, with a worsened NRR that now sits perilously low after seven games. With a home fixture MI and a game against bottom‑placed CSK looming, the next ten days could seal Sunrisers’ fate. They are now at 9th position in the points table despite chasing down the highest total of the season just the last match. Can SRH still qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs? Let’s find out.

📊 Quick Take – SRH Playoffs Chances (Updated April 17)
✅ Points: 4 from 7 matches
🏆 Wins Needed to Qualify: At least 6 from remaining 7
📉 NRR: -1.217
🔮 Playoff Chance: Very, very slim – SRH must win nearly all remaining games

How Many Points to Qualify for Playoffs?

  • 16 points (8 wins) is the traditional “safe” mark that virtually guarantees a top‑four finish.
  • 14 points (7 wins) can occasionally suffice, depending on a strong NRR.

For SRH, that means winning at least 6 of their remaining 7 fixtures to reach 16 points, or 5 wins to hit 14—and then hoping their run rate holds up in tie‑breakers.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After MI vs SRH

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Delhi Capitals6510010+0.744
Gujarat Titans642008+1.081
Royal Challengers Bengaluru642008+0.672
Punjab Kings642008+0.172
Lucknow Super Giants743008+0.086
Kolkata Knight Riders734006+0.547
Mumbai Indians734006+0.239
Rajasthan Royals725004-0.714
Sunrisers Hyderabad725004-1.217
Chennai Super Kings725004-1.276

Sunrisers Hyderabad Qualification Scenarios

  1. Must‑Win Games
    Home fixtures against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and KKR are non‑negotiable victories—each loss would all but extinguish hopes.
  2. Upset Potential
    Stealing an away win at the Chepauk against CSK on April 25.
  3. Net Run Rate Management
    Convincing wins by 20+ runs or by chasing targets inside 15 overs can pad SRH’s negative NRR back toward zero.
  4. Head‑to‑Head Impact
    The April 25 clash with CSK is a four‑pointer: a defeat strengthens their bid, and a win improves SRH’s chances while pushing CSK further adrift.

Upcoming Fixtures

SRH’s remaining seven matches are:

  • Apr 23 vs Mumbai Indians (Hyderabad)
  • Apr 25 vs Chennai Super Kings (Chennai)
  • May 2 vs Gujarat Titans (Ahmedabad)
  • May 5 vs Delhi Capitals (Hyderabad)
  • May 10 vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Hyderabad)
  • May 13 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Bengaluru)
  • May 18 vs Lucknow Super Giants (Lucknow)

Factors Influencing SRH Playoffs Chances

  • Key Batter Consistency: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen must convert starts into 30+ scores.
  • Pace Attack Effectiveness: Pat Cummins and Mohammed Shami need early wickets; an in‑form Harshal Patel complements their spin‑light attack.
  • Spin Balance: Zeeshan Ansari needs to take the spin load better
  • Injury Management: A key absence—if Cummins or Head miss games—would cripple the batting and bowling balance.

READ RCB QUALIFICATION CHANCES HERE

Verdict: Can SRH Still Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

Mathematically, yes—but the margin for error is razor‑thin. To hit 14 points, they need 5 wins from 7; for 16, it’s 6 wins. Considering their current form and remaining opponents, SRH must:

  1. Secure all three home wins.
  2. Upset RCB once in Bengaluru and CSK once at Chepauk.
  3. Beat DC at home.

Without a major turnaround in batting consistency and death‑over bowling, qualifying will be a tall order. But if they can exploit their home conditions, maintain an aggressive NRR strategy, and capitalise on “must‑win” fixtures, the SRH playoffs chances remain alive—albeit on life support.

