SRH Coach’s Blunt Take After Their IPL 2025 Loss Against Mumbai Indians

They lost the match by seven wickets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Daniel Vettori has expressed his displeasure over the team’s poor performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He declared in the post-match press conference that they wanted to bowl first against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Uppal.

However, they assessed that the pitch was not a high-scoring one last night and tried to put up around 180 on the scoreboard. But an excellent bowling attack from MI reduced them to 24/4 after six overs.

“We wanted to bowl first. The assessment was that it was not the 250-260 wicket it has been the last couple of games. Once we realised that the surface wasn’t what we had anticipated, then we needed to build towards that 180 score. Unfortunately, it’s difficult to do when you’re 24/4 after the powerplay,” said Vettori.

Vettori on SRH’s comeback in IPL 2025

The SRH coach also hoped the IPL 2024 runner-ups to turn the table after a poor run in this edition so far. He recalled the great comeback of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru last season. They went on to win six successive matches to qualify for the playoffs after losing seven on the trot. The Orange Army have to improve in all three aspects of the game to produce such a historic comeback this season, opined Vettori.

“There’s been a lot of teams that find themselves in this situation, and there’s been a few teams that were able to resurrect their seasons [in the past]. You look back to RCB last year after a difficult start. So if we can take inspiration from a team like them, and Mumbai’s done it on a few occasions, but ultimately, it’s just going to take one performance, and we haven’t been able to put a collective performance bar the two games we’ve won. We’ve got to improve dramatically in all three facets,” he stressed.

ALSO READ:

Skipper Cummins on SRH’s loss

SRH captain Pat Cummins also emphasised the team’s batting failure. He agreed with the head coach about their assessment of the wicket. However, the Australia pacer discussed the unpredictability of T20 cricket while admitting that their blind-slogging strategy “hasn’t worked out so far” in the IPL 2025.

“Never got going. After a couple of wickets, you have to find a way to steady the ship. Couldn’t do that. We spoke about the pitch before the match. You’re allowed to bowl a good over, build your innings and you can catch up. You have to start 0/0, it’s about assessing the pitch each time you play. The difference between the first game where we got 280-plus and the next, where we folded, was big. That’s T20, you don’t know what happens. Hasn’t worked out so far,” stated the skipper.

Notably, with their seven-wicket win last night, MI completed a double over SRH in the IPL 2025. Previously, they defeated the Sunrisers by four wickets in their last fixture at the Wankhede.

With just two wins in eight matches, SRH is currently positioned ninth in the IPL 2025 points table. Cummins and Co. will have to win at least five out of their remaining seven matches to keep their playoff hopes alive. They will take on the Chennai Super Kings, who are also in a similar position, in Chepauk tomorrow.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.