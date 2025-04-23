News
Last updated: April 23, 2025

Rohit Sharma Achieves Unique Milestone in T20s During SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match, Joins Virat Kohli in Elite List

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Rohit Sharma impressed with the bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma SRH vs MI IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma became only the second Indian batter, after Virat Kohli, to score 12,000 runs or more in T20s. Rohit Sharma achieved the milestone during Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 away match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday. Overall, Rohit Sharma became the eighth batter to surpass 12,000 runs in T20s.

Rohit Sharma’s achievement came in a winning cause as Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets. Rohit Sharma scored 70 runs off 46 balls and was involved in 50-plus partnerships with Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Eshan Malinga in the 15th over, but Mumbai Indians were cruising at 130/3 at the time. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma sealed the deal for Mumbai Indians in 15.4 overs. The win took Mumbai Indians to third place with 10 points from nine matches.

Rohit Sharma rediscovers his form

Rohit Sharma seems to have rediscovered his form in the ongoing IPL 2025 tournament. The former Mumbai Indians skipper had begun the tournament with scores of 0,8, 13, 17, 18 and 26. However, the 37-year-old played a match-winning knock of 76 not out against Chennai Super Kings in the match prior to this. Rohit Sharma has scored 228 runs from eight matches so far this season. Rohit had missed the game against Lucknow Super Giants on April 4 due to a knee injury.

ALSO READ:

Earlier, Mumbai Indians restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 143/8 after opting to field first. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers as he took four wickets in the innings. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s opening partners of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have failed to get going often this season, unlike IPL 2024, where they quite often tormented the opposition bowlers.

SRH’s IPL playoff hopes slim

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs seems to have diminished already. With just four points from eight matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad have a mountain to climb in their playoffs aspirations. This was their sixth loss of the season.

