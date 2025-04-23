MI Top Two Chances: Can Mumbai Indians Qualify as Top 2 in IPL 2025 Points Table Playoffs Race?

After a shaky start to their IPL 2025 campaign, Mumbai Indians have bounced back in style, winning four games in a row to jump to third place on the points table. With five wins from nine matches and a net run rate of +0.673, MI are not just aiming for qualification — they are now eyeing a potential top two finish. Here we explain the MI top two chances in IPL 2025 playoffs race.

Their most recent win, a dominant away performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad, has solidified their place in the top half of the table. MI’s pace attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, dismantled SRH’s top order, and Rohit Sharma steered the chase with confidence. With form, momentum, and experience on their side, the five-time champions are very much in contention to finish in the top two — a spot that offers a valuable second shot in the playoffs.

📊 Quick Take – MI Playoffs Chances (Updated April 23)

✅ Points: 10 from 9 matches

🏆 Wins Needed to Qualify: At least 3 from remaining 6

📉 NRR: +0.673

🔮 Playoff Chance: Very Good – MI can now dream of finishing in top two even



Current MI points table position and qualification chances

Mumbai Indians have 10 points from 9 games, sitting in third place behind Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, both of whom are on 12 points. With five matches left, MI have a realistic path to 16 or even 18 points — both historically sufficient for a top-two finish.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Gujarat Titans 8 6 2 0 0 12 +1.104 Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.657 Mumbai Indians 9 5 4 0 0 10 +0.673 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 5 3 0 0 10 +0.472 Punjab Kings 8 5 3 0 0 10 +0.177 Lucknow Super Giants 9 5 4 0 0 10 -0.054 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 3 5 0 0 6 +0.212 Rajasthan Royals 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.633 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.361 Chennai Super Kings 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.392

Remaining Fixtures

Lucknow Super Giants (Apr 27)

Rajasthan Royals (May 1)

Gujarat Titans (May 6)

Punjab Kings (May 11)

Delhi Capitals (May 15)

If MI win at least three of their remaining five matches, they will likely secure a playoff spot with 16 points. However, to finish in the top two, four wins from the last five would likely be required, considering the form of GT and DC.

What Works in MI’s Favour?

Momentum and NRR

With four straight wins, MI have built momentum at the right time. Their net run rate of +0.673 is the second-best in the league, which could be crucial if multiple teams finish on similar points.

Key Players Hitting Form

Jasprit Bumrah has been lethal in the powerplay and death overs.

has been lethal in the powerplay and death overs. Rohit Sharma has rediscovered his timing at the top.

has rediscovered his timing at the top. Suryakumar Yadav has begun to show glimpses of the fluency that makes him MI’s middle-order engine.

has begun to show glimpses of the fluency that makes him MI’s middle-order engine. Hardik Pandya, while inconsistent, adds value as a finisher and bowling option.

Direct Matchups

MI will play two of their top-four rivals — Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals — in their final stretch. Wins in these high-stakes encounters would not only boost MI’s own tally but also pull their competitors back, strengthening MI top two chances.

Challenges Ahead

Despite their winning streak, MI can’t afford to relax. LSG, PBKS, and RR are all dangerous on their day. Slip-ups in these games could derail the top-two pursuit. MI’s spin options also remain under pressure, especially on slower tracks.

FAQs – Mumbai Indians Top Two Chances in IPL 2025

Can Mumbai Indians qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs?

Yes. With 10 points from 9 matches, MI are well-placed to reach the playoffs. Two more wins from their final five games could be enough for a top-four finish.

Can Mumbai Indians finish in the top two of IPL 2025?

Yes, but they will likely need to win four out of five remaining games to get to 16 or 18 points and finish ahead of DC, GT, and RCB. Their strong net run rate puts them in a good position if points are tied.

What is MI current position in the IPL 2025 points table?

Mumbai Indians are currently third on the IPL 2025 points table with 10 points and an NRR of +0.673.

What are MI remaining fixtures?

Mumbai will face LSG, RR, GT, PBKS, and DC — a mix of mid-table and top-four rivals. These games will determine whether they qualify and if they can finish top two.

What is the biggest factor that could influence MI’s qualification?

Consistency. If MI continue their current form, especially in games against GT and DC, they’re in with a strong chance. Bumrah’s fitness and middle-order stability will also be key.

The MI playoffs chances are no longer in doubt — it’s now about how far they can go. With four wins on the trot, a positive net run rate, and seasoned match-winners stepping up, the Mumbai Indians top two dream is alive. But to make it a reality, they must continue winning and close out the league phase with authority.

