The Shubman Gill – Ashish Nehra tactical masterclass that drowned KKR at Eden Gardens

Gujarat Titans’ precise planning and execution in the powerplay shut down Kolkata Knight Riders’ top-order intent and set up a statement win at Eden Gardens.

Put into bat first on a two-paced surface, Gujarat Titans posted a competitive 198/3. With dew looming as a late-innings threat, the onus was on GT to seize control early with the ball — especially against a side that had averaged over nine runs per over in the powerplay this season.

The key was Ajinkya Rahane. Since IPL 2023, Rahane had scored at a strike rate of 165.1 against pace in the powerplay, with a particular preference for the pull shot — scoring at an extraordinary 357.14 (data courtesy: Himanish Ganjoo) when playing it. His strongest zone was deep square leg to deep mid-wicket, an area GT deliberately targeted.

Ajinkya Rahane strong zones vs pace in the powerplay (data credit: Himanish Ganjoo)

Siraj sets the trap, Gill coordinates the field

GT’s first move came with Mohammed Siraj bowling from the end with the longer boundary towards deep mid-wicket. Siraj bowled into Rahane’s arc — short or just short of a good length outside off — and set a deep square leg. At 2.3 overs, Rahane mistimed a pull that landed just short of the fielder. Siraj showed visible frustration but stuck to the plan.

The following delivery, Rahane played it safely along the ground, but Gill and Siraj quickly converged to fine-tune the strategy. A deep mid-wicket was added, off-side fielders were brought inside the ring, and deep point was moved to fine leg — clearly telegraphing the plan. But the counterpunch came from the KKR skipper Rahane, who responded with a clever ramp over short third for four.

Nehra intervenes, Prasidh enforces

When Siraj returned, the field looked more conventional. Deep mid-wicket was left open, inviting Rahane to play the pull again. On a sluggish pitch, that option was risky with deep square leg in place for the catch. Rahane tried going over the off-side instead, but missed a short-of-length delivery.

This is where Prasidh Krishna entered the equation. Taller and a more natural hit-the-deck bowler, Prasidh came from the other end — with the longer boundary now towards point. This is the earliest Prasidh has been brought on this season, and the plan is clear. It is to get more height on those bouncers to Rahane. GT protected the square leg and backward square region anticipating steeper bounce.

Prasidh’s first delivery was a bouncer that flew well over Rahane. He followed it up with another short ball, and with square leg and point covered, Rahane struggled to rotate strike. When he did find a way through, it came via an audacious straight pull over the bowler’s head — a rare and improvised shot that recalled shades of Kohli’s six off Haris Rauf in 2022. But GT’s plan was working. Rahane was forced to play through regions he normally wouldn’t access as much.

Rahane contained, powerplay defused

Despite those flashes, the larger battle was being won by GT. Rahane’s powerplay score read 22 off 17 — a strike rate of 129.4, his slowest powerplay outing of IPL 2025. KKR, who had routinely dominated the first six overs since last season, were held to 45/0, their second-slowest home powerplay since 2024.

Nehra and Gill’s micro-management of angles, boundary sizes, and match-ups ensured KKR never got a foothold. Even after the powerplay, GT reintroduced Prasidh with a sharp tactical twist: after backing Rahane off with short balls, he nearly dismissed him with a pinpoint full delivery. Rahane himself credited Prasidh for the clever variation. By the end of Prasidh’s second, Rahane was on 24 off 20 balls, with the team on 50/2 in 7 overs, the required run rate having climbed up to 11.46 runs per over.

Watch the Gill – Nehra tactical masterclass unfold

KKR’s chase never recovered from the slow start. Rahane remained proactive, attacking all but three balls from pacers, but his 50 off 36 balls was not enough to keep up with the required rate, and the bulk of those runs (26 off 16 balls) had come after KKR switched to the spin plan. GT’s spinners took over through the middle overs and the chase fizzled out.

With a detailed plan to target Rahane’s strengths, adapt fields to ground dimensions, and rotate their pacers intelligently, Gill and Nehra masterminded a tactical win that derailed KKR’s batting momentum from the outset. The Eden Gardens, usually a fortress for KKR, was rendered toothless by a clinical powerplay strategy and Gujarat Titans had affirmed their place at the top of the IPL 2025 points table.

