3 Reasons Defending Champions KKR Are in a Mess in IPL 2025

They have done so many things wrong in these eight matches and still haven’t learn from their mistakes.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost another match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at their home ground last night. This was their fifth defeat in eight games, as they sit seventh on the points table with six points.

They have done so many things wrong in these eight matches and still haven’t learn from their mistakes. The problem has mostly been in the batting department, but they have been mediocre overall.

We look at three reasons KKR are on a losing streak in IPL 2025.

Poor Batting Form and Lack of Intent

Kolkata Knight Riders have been one of the worst-performing batting units in IPL 2025. KKR have the worst average (21.90) and the second-worst strike rate (138.54).

Most of their batters have underperformed and registered low scores consistently. They have lost a wicket every 15.81 this season, which sums up how poor they have been.

Among all seven KKR batters to face at least 40 balls this season, four have averaged below 25. That means 57.14% of batters haven’t contributed, leaving too much for the remaining ones.

ALSO READ:

Batters batting out of position

One major reason for KKR’s poor middle-order performance is the many changes in the batting position. They have shuffled batting spots in almost every game, which has not stabilised the middle order.

For instance, they have consistently kept Russell too low in the batting order, piling pressure on him to hit right from the start. Further, Angkrish Raghuvanshi batted at No.9 in the last game when his best position is in the top three.

Similarly, Rinku Singh was demoted in a high-score run chase against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), eventually making a difference. The team probably wants to maintain the LHB-RHB combination, but they have made many bad decisions.

Inability to adapt to different conditions

Not only away, but Kolkata Knight Riders have also failed to adapt to their home conditions. They have lost three of their four home games in IPL 2025 and won two away games in four matches.

They have talked so much about the pitch in home games, but their adaptability has been an issue. In a tournament as long as the IPL, teams must be quick enough to acclimatise to the conditions home and away, but that hasn’t happened with KKR.

The bowlers have done their part to restrict the opponent at times, but batters have consistently underperformed. One similar team has been the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which has also failed to adapt, and both teams have suffered in IPL 2025.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.