News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
ajinkya rahane stumping jos buttler kkr vs gt ipl 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 22, 2025

‘You Are Doing Nothing’: Former RCB Batter Heavily Critical Of KKR’s Batting In IPL 2025 Clash Against Gujarat Titans

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

KKR's batting never got going in their defeat against GT

ajinkya rahane stumping jos buttler kkr vs gt ipl 2025

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Aaron Finch were baffled by Kolkata Knight Riders’ batting performance against Gujarat Titans as they slumped to a 39-run loss at the Eden Gardens.

Chasing a sizeable target of 199, KKR batted at less than 8 Runs Per Over and never looked like beating GT.

Venkatesh Iyer’s Poor Strike Rate In KKR vs GT

Only Andre Russell batted at a strike rate of 140 for his 15-ball 21 while others such as Ajinkya Rahane (50 off 36 balls; 138 SR), Sunil Narine (13 off 10 balls; 130 SR) and Venkatesh Iyer (14 off 19 balls; 73) brought down the scoring rate.

At one point, the pair of Rahane and Venkatesh didn’t score a boundary for 36 deliveries which cornered the rest of their batters who swung for the fences and lost wickets in a heap.

ALSO READ:

Pujara was heavily critical of Venkatesh who was tame against spinners R Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan by dabbing the ball for singles. The former Chennai Super Kings batter felt that there was no push from the coaching department during the Strategic Time Out.

“I didn’t know when the Time Out was. I know as a batsman you can knock around when the conditions are challenging, but when you have a Time Out, you make another strategy with the coaches. I think Venkatesh didn’t play the role he was supposed to play, but was he told to knock around when Rashid was bowling? Not sure what the message was,” the Saurashtra batter said on ESPNCricinfo.

KKR Seventh, GT Top Of IPL 2025

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch didn’t mince his words against Venkatesh’s batting as he said that the lack of intent from the left-hander was ‘mesmerising.’

“There’s intent in hitting boundaries. You can’t hit a six or a four if you don’t try to. If your first instinct is to knock it on the leg-side and run a single, you are doing nothing. The lack of intent is just mesmerising,” the T20 World Cup winner said.

Monday’s defeat took KKR to seventh in the IPL 2025 with three wins and five defeats. Meanwhile, GT solidified their top position with sixth win of the season and are on 12 points, two more than Delhi Capitals who are set to face Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ajinkya Rahane
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
KKR vs GT
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rashid Khan
Venkatesh Iyer

Related posts

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost another match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at their home ground last night.

3 Reasons Defending Champions KKR Are in a Mess in IPL 2025

They have done so many things wrong in these eight matches and still haven’t learn from their mistakes.
11:02 am
Darpan Jain
Rajasthan Royals Accused of Match Fixing Against LSG in IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals Accused of Match Fixing Against LSG in IPL 2025

They lost the match by two runs
11:00 am
Sreejita Sen
Andre Russell is going through a lean patch in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, and the effects are visible.

Should Andre Russell Bat Higher up the Order in IPL 2025?

Among the six innings in IPL 2025, he has batted at No.7 four times and once at No.8.
8:57 am
Darpan Jain
Angkrish Raghuvanshi Kolkata Knight Riders KKR vs GT IPL 2025

‘We Wanted to…’: KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane Explains Why Angkrish Raghuvanshi Didn’t Bat Earlier Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 Match

Angkrish Raghuvanshi batted at number nine for KKR against GT.
12:12 am
Vishnu PN
[WATCH]: Prasidh Krishna Takes an ‘Ice Cool’ Return Catch To Send Back Ramandeep Singh for 1 During KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

[WATCH]: Prasidh Krishna Takes an ‘Ice Cool’ Return Catch To Send Back Ramandeep Singh for 1 During KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

The incident happened on the first ball of the 17th over
11:44 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
can kkr still qualify for ipl 2025 playoffs kkr qualification scenarios after gt loss (1)

Can KKR Still Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs? KKR Qualification Scenarios, Playoff Chances Analysed

11:29 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.