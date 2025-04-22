News
KL Rahul Scripts MAJOR Milestone During LSG vs DC IPL 2025 Clash, Becomes Fastest Player To Achieve the Feat
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 22, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Rahul continued his sublime form with his second fifty this season.

Delhi Capitals (DC) star KL Rahul scripted a massive milestone in the match against his former franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Rahul continued his sublime form with his second fifty this season, to see Delhi over the finishing line with an unbeaten 56* (42). In the process, the wicketkeeper-batter entered the record books for becoming the fastest player to reach 5k runs in IPL.

KL Rahul went past former Aussie opener David Warner, who reached the landmark in 135 innings while Rahul took 131.

KL Rahul guide Delhi Capitals to comfortable win against his former franchise LSG

Speaking about the LSG vs DC match, fifties from KL Rahul and Abhishek Porel helped DC outclass LSG and secure their sixth win in eight games.

Rahul once again gave a testament to his poise and flair as DC wrapped up the contest comfortably with eight wickets and 13 balls remaining. For LSG, only Aiden Markram could find two scalps while rest of the bowlers returned wicketless.

Earlier, LSG posted a subpar 159 for 6 in 20 overs despite getting a flying start from their overseas opening duo of Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh. Mukesh Kumar put up a brilliant bowling performance in the back end of the innings to shift the momentum in DC’s favour with double-wicket overs (14th and 20th).

With the win, DC now has 12 points and are currently placed second while GT, with same points remaining on top on basis of superior NRR.

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
KL Rahul
LSG vs DC

