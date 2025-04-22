News
Last updated: April 22, 2025

[WATCH] Angry Rishabh Pant Threatens to Slap Digvesh Rathi After Failed Review To Dismiss Delhi Capitals’ KL Rahul in IPL 2025 Match

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Lucknow Super Giants are taking on Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2025 match.

rishabh pant digvesh rathi kl rahul lsg vs dc ipl 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant was visibly angry at spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi after they took a review in a bid to dismiss Delhi Capitals (DC) batter KL Rahul in an IPL 2025 match on Tuesday. Rishabh Pant even threatened to slap Digvesh Rathi. However, it was all about a little bit of fun and banter between the two and nothing serious.

How LSG’s review against KL Rahul transpired

Digvesh Rathi was bowling the seventh over of Delhi Capitals’ chase with KL Rahul on strike. It was a full length ball from Digvesh and Rahul pushed forward to defend.

There was seemingly a a gap between bat and pad, and even though it looked not out, Digvesh convinced Pant to go for the review. Replays showed that there was no bat involved and it was in fact a flatline on UltraEdge. The impact was also outside off-stump.

Delhi Capitals clinch yet another win

At the time of writing this report, Delhi Capitals were cruising towards victory with their score reading 151/2 after 17 overs. It did not take long for the visitors to seal a comfortable eight-wicket win over the hosts. Skipper Axar Patel (34*) and KL Rahul (57*) were the unbeaten batters as Delhi Capitals romped home with 13 balls to spare.

Lucknow Super Giants’ failure to dismiss KL Rahul thus proved to be costly. The hosts would have had some hope in the game had they seen off the former LSG skipper.

ALSO READ:

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants had posted 159/6 on the board following knocks from Aiden Markram (52), Mitchell Marsh (45) and Ayush Badoni (36). Mukesh Kumar, with figures of 4/33, was the pick of the Delhi Capitals bowlers.

Delhi Capitals remained in second place in the IPL 2025 standings with 12 points from eight games, behind league leaders Gujarat Titans (GT) on Net Run-Rate (NRR). Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, remained in fifth place with 10 points from four matches. This was their fourth defeat of the season.

Cricket
Delhi Capitals
Digvesh Rathi
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
LSG vs DC
Lucknow Super Giants
RIshabh Pant

