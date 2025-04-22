CSK, Punjab Kings Duo Among Two With Lowest Catching Efficiency in IPL 2025

The current season of IPL is turning out to be the worst in terms of catching effienciency

In Monday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Ramandeep Singh smashed a good length ball in the 16th over with full force back at the bowler Prasidh Krishna.

Prasidh, who anticipated it, took a split second to react and cupped the ball with both hands. He made it look like a dot ball for a few seconds only for the batter and GT captain Shubman Gill to realise it was a wicket. Such non-chalantness hasn’t been possible for most of the players in IPL 2025.

According to an analysis by ESPNCricinfo, the current season has been the worst in terms of catching efficiency as 23.9% of chances slipped through the fingers. Out of the 431 chances presented by batters, fielders put down 103.

IPL 2025’s Worst Catchers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijay Shankar

The worst of the lot are Punjab Kings’ lead spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who has put down three of the five chances he got, which included Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma when he was batting on 57. Sharma eventually went on to score 141 off just 55 balls as SRH went on to chase a mammoth 246. While that must be the costliest dropped catch of the season, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Vijay Shankar also put down three of the five catches he came under.

Vijay is followed by Lucknow Super Giants’ Abdul Samad and Kolkata Knight Riders’ Vaibhav Arora with 50% catching efficiency.

Out of all batters, Punjab Kings’ opener Priyansh Arya has been the luckiest, with five of the 12 catches he provided being put down. Abhishek’s one innings was significant, Delhi Capitals’ KL Rahul and Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli have scored over 80 runs after getting two reprieves each.

CSK The Worst Fielding Side Of IPL 2025

Among teams, Rajasthan Royals are the luckiest with a total of 17 catches being dropped while Chennai Super Kings are the worst offenders with a terrible efficiency of 64.3%. The bottom-placed team of IPL 2025 had dropped Arya on his second ball as he went on to score the third hundred of this season.

While their catching efficiency mirrors CSK’s overall season, RR batters’ luck doesn’t show that they have made full use of it.

