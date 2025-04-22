News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Mitchell Starc Vignesh Puthur no-ball IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 22, 2025

Why Was DC’s Mitchell Starc Given No-Ball but Not MI’s Vignesh Puthur in IPL 2025? Umpire Anil Chaudhary Explains

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

The IPL 2025 season has witnessed its fair share of controversies.

Mitchell Starc Vignesh Puthur no-ball IPL 2025

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) has had its fair share of controversies. One of them was involving Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mitchell Starc and Mumbai Indians (MI) spinner Vignesh Puthur, albeit on two different occasions. During Delhi Capitals’ match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Mitchell Starc delivered a back-foot no-ball while going over the wide-line in the fourth ball of the Super Over.

The Australian pacer’s delivery was eventually declared a no-ball. Vignesh Puthur had done something similar during Mumbai Indians’ match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Puthur had also delivered a back-foot no-ball. He seemingly touched the return crease but half of his back leg was outside the white line.

Anil Chaudhary explains Starc vs Puthur no-balls

Vignesh Puthur, however, escaped punishment as the umpire did not deem it to be a no-ball. Renowned umpire Anil Chaudhary shed some light on the controversy during a conversation with cricket presenter Jatin Sapru. “The primary reason (why Starc’s delivery is a no-ball) is that he lands his foot while touching the side line,” Anil said in a video that was uploaded on Instagram. “That means his first touch itself is cutting the line,” replied Sapru.

ALSO READ:

Anil added that the situation with Vignesh was different because the Kerala spinner’s first touch was inside the line. He said that a bowler’s first touch is all that matters.

“But with Vignesh, his first touch is inside the line and then the back end of his heel lands outside the crease. Whenever you see these things, you need to see the full video (and not just a picture). Only the first touch matters and nothing else after it. Its like a plane landing. What happens first in your bowling stride is the only thing that matters,” he stated.

“Both the front foot and the landing foot are part of the ‘Auto No Ball’ system and the TV umpire compulsorily checks for these things on every ball. Whether it it is out or not out, front foot, return crease and popping crease will be checked without fail. It is fool proof and has nothing to do with on-field umpires,” elaborated the 60-year-old.

Vignesh and Starc’s performances in IPL 2025

Vignesh Puthur has had a decent IPL 2025 campaign so far, taking six wickets from four matches. Mitchell Starc, on the other hand, has proved to be an integral part of Delhi Capitals’ pace-bowling lineup, taking 10 wickets from seven matches.

Delhi Capitals are in second place in the IPL 2025 standings with 10 points from seven matches. Mumbai Indians are in sixth place with eight points from as many matches. The two teams had locked horns in Delhi on April 13, when Mumbai Indians won by 12 runs. They will once again meet in the league stage on May 15 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in the reverse fixture.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Delhi Capitals
Mitchell Starc
Mumbai Indians
Vignesh Puthur

Related posts

faf du plessis ipl 2025 delhi capitals dc vs lsg

Why Faf Du Plessis Isn’t Playing for Delhi Capitals Against LSG in IPL 2025 Clash?

The South African hasn't played the last four games
7:21 pm
Samarnath Soory
Why Is Mohit Sharma Not in Delhi Capitals Playing XI Against LSG in IPL 2025?

Why Is Mohit Sharma Not in Delhi Capitals Playing XI Against LSG in IPL 2025?

The news was confirmed by DC skipper Axar Patel during the coin toss.
7:31 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
punjab kings team ipl 2025

CSK, Punjab Kings Duo Among Two With Lowest Catching Efficiency in IPL 2025

The current season of IPL is turning out to be the worst in terms of catching effienciency
6:38 pm
Samarnath Soory
LSG vs DC Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

LSG vs DC Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams might make a change in their playing eleven for this match.
7:17 pm
Sagar Paul
Rajasthan Royals Gives Official Response To Match Fixing Allegation Amidst IPL 2025 Crisis

Will Rajasthan Royals Get Banned for a Second Time? Franchise Writes to Ministry Amidst Match Fixing Allegations in IPL 2025

The team has been previously banned for two seasons in IPL 2016 and 2017.
5:40 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians IPL 2025

Is Jasprit Bumrah Risking Back Injury By Playing In IPL 2025?

He made his return from a serious back injury in the clash against RCB.
5:28 pm
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.