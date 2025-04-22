Why Was DC’s Mitchell Starc Given No-Ball but Not MI’s Vignesh Puthur in IPL 2025? Umpire Anil Chaudhary Explains

The IPL 2025 season has witnessed its fair share of controversies.

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) has had its fair share of controversies. One of them was involving Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mitchell Starc and Mumbai Indians (MI) spinner Vignesh Puthur, albeit on two different occasions. During Delhi Capitals’ match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Mitchell Starc delivered a back-foot no-ball while going over the wide-line in the fourth ball of the Super Over.

The Australian pacer’s delivery was eventually declared a no-ball. Vignesh Puthur had done something similar during Mumbai Indians’ match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Puthur had also delivered a back-foot no-ball. He seemingly touched the return crease but half of his back leg was outside the white line.

Anil Chaudhary explains Starc vs Puthur no-balls

Vignesh Puthur, however, escaped punishment as the umpire did not deem it to be a no-ball. Renowned umpire Anil Chaudhary shed some light on the controversy during a conversation with cricket presenter Jatin Sapru. “The primary reason (why Starc’s delivery is a no-ball) is that he lands his foot while touching the side line,” Anil said in a video that was uploaded on Instagram. “That means his first touch itself is cutting the line,” replied Sapru.

ALSO READ:

Anil added that the situation with Vignesh was different because the Kerala spinner’s first touch was inside the line. He said that a bowler’s first touch is all that matters.

“But with Vignesh, his first touch is inside the line and then the back end of his heel lands outside the crease. Whenever you see these things, you need to see the full video (and not just a picture). Only the first touch matters and nothing else after it. Its like a plane landing. What happens first in your bowling stride is the only thing that matters,” he stated.

“Both the front foot and the landing foot are part of the ‘Auto No Ball’ system and the TV umpire compulsorily checks for these things on every ball. Whether it it is out or not out, front foot, return crease and popping crease will be checked without fail. It is fool proof and has nothing to do with on-field umpires,” elaborated the 60-year-old.

Vignesh and Starc’s performances in IPL 2025

Vignesh Puthur has had a decent IPL 2025 campaign so far, taking six wickets from four matches. Mitchell Starc, on the other hand, has proved to be an integral part of Delhi Capitals’ pace-bowling lineup, taking 10 wickets from seven matches.

Delhi Capitals are in second place in the IPL 2025 standings with 10 points from seven matches. Mumbai Indians are in sixth place with eight points from as many matches. The two teams had locked horns in Delhi on April 13, when Mumbai Indians won by 12 runs. They will once again meet in the league stage on May 15 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in the reverse fixture.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.