News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Rajasthan Royals Gives Official Response To Match Fixing Allegation Amidst IPL 2025 Crisis
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 22, 2025

Will Rajasthan Royals Get Banned for a Second Time? Franchise Writes to Ministry Amidst Match Fixing Allegations in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The team has been previously banned for two seasons in IPL 2016 and 2017.

Rajasthan Royals Gives Official Response To Match Fixing Allegation Amidst IPL 2025 Crisis

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are going through a difficult phase in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 205) after losing six of the eight games played so far. To make things worse, the franchise was recently accused by Jaideep Bihani, a senior member of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) and also an MLA, of match-fixing following the narrow two-run loss against LSG on April 19 (Saturday). Prior to that, RR lost another close match to Delhi Capitals (DC).

However, the RR management have now decided to break the silence on the matter and provide a response to the allegations. According to an IANS report, Deep Roy, a senior RR official has completely dismissed the accusations.

It is also understood that the RR management has officially written to the Chief Minister, Sports Minister, and Sports Secretary of Rajasthan, asking for strict action to be taken against Bihani.

“We reject all allegations made by the convener of the ad hoc committee. Such public statements are not only misleading but have caused serious damage to the reputation and credibility of Rajasthan Royals, Royal Multi Sport Private Limited (RMPL), the Rajasthan Sports Council, and the BCCI. They also tarnish the integrity of cricket.”

ALSO READ:

Will Rajasthan Royals Get Banned for a Second Time?

This wouldn’t be the first time RR has been embroiled in match-fixing controversy. The IPL spot-fixing scandal first erupted in 2013 when Delhi Police arrested several RR players over alleged betting. Later, in 2015, the team received a two-year suspension after being found guilty of breaching BCCI regulations by submitting fraudulent bids.

The accusations this time have been made by a member of their own association, and if the IPL governing council finds it credible and decides to investigate the claims, RR could face serious consequences. If there’s evidence that RR intentionally lost their matches against DC and LSG, the franchise could risk another suspension, similar to their ban in 2016 and 2017.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals

Related posts

faf du plessis ipl 2025 delhi capitals dc vs lsg

Why Faf Du Plessis Isn’t Playing for Delhi Capitals Against LSG in IPL 2025 Clash?

The South African hasn't played the last four games
7:21 pm
Samarnath Soory
Why Is Mohit Sharma Not in Delhi Capitals Playing XI Against LSG in IPL 2025?

Why Is Mohit Sharma Not in Delhi Capitals Playing XI Against LSG in IPL 2025?

The news was confirmed by DC skipper Axar Patel during the coin toss.
7:31 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
punjab kings team ipl 2025

CSK, Punjab Kings Duo Among Two With Lowest Catching Efficiency in IPL 2025

The current season of IPL is turning out to be the worst in terms of catching effienciency
6:38 pm
Samarnath Soory
LSG vs DC Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

LSG vs DC Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams might make a change in their playing eleven for this match.
7:17 pm
Sagar Paul
Mitchell Starc Vignesh Puthur no-ball IPL 2025

Why Was DC’s Mitchell Starc Given No-Ball but Not MI’s Vignesh Puthur in IPL 2025? Umpire Anil Chaudhary Explains

The IPL 2025 season has witnessed its fair share of controversies.
6:01 pm
Vishnu PN
Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians IPL 2025

Is Jasprit Bumrah Risking Back Injury By Playing In IPL 2025?

He made his return from a serious back injury in the clash against RCB.
5:28 pm
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.