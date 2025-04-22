‘You Can Leave’: Aakash Chopra Wants LSG To Drop Veteran Star To Fit in Returning Mayank Yadav Ahead of LSG vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

Mayank joined the franchise last week.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fast bowling sensation Mayank Yadav has already joined the side last week after returning from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), following his injury rehab.

Depending on his match fitness, Mayank can be in line to play his first game of the season tonight against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Echoing on the same lines, former India cricketer turned analyst Aakash Chopra opined that LSG needs to drop a veteran star to fit in the youngster.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said,

“They (LSG) have actually managed to win the previous game magnificently. Avesh Khan bowled extremely well there. Play Prince Yadav for sure, whether Mayank Yadav is available or not, because he is bowling very well. If Mayank is available, you can leave Shardul out and play Mayank,” he said (17:10).

Will Mayank Yadav play in LSG vs DC IPL 2025 Clash?

The fast bowler had been on the sidelines for some time with successive injuries, first to his back and then his toe. However, after being cleared by the NCA, Mayank reunited with his LSG squad last Tuesday (April 16). With the season now past its halfway mark and the playoffs approaching, his return brings a much-needed boost to the team’s pace attack, especially as LSG finds itself mid-table in the standings.

The Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise are currently placed at the fifth place with five win from eight games and 10 points.

If Mayank has been consistently bowling in the nets, captain Rishabh Pant and the coaching staff might consider deploying him in the upcoming match against DC.

