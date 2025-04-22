News
Sai Kishore on Rashid Khan Gujarat Titans IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 22, 2025

‘We Believe in Him’: Gujarat Titans Player Takes a Dig at Commentator for Criticising Star Spinner’s Form in IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He scalped two wickets against KKR last night.

Sai Kishore on Rashid Khan Gujarat Titans IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans (GT) player Sai Kishore has given it back to England’s Nick Knight for raising questions on Rashid Khan’s form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

“What about Rashid Khan? Your spin twin. It hasn’t been the ideal tournament for him. But a couple of wickets in crucial time, how’s it going for him?” he asked Kishore in the post-match presentation.

Sai Kishore on Rashid Khan

The 28-year-old hailed Rashid as one of the best bowlers in the T20 format. He stated that the Titans squad has full faith in the Afghanistan spinner, irrespective of the commentators’ discussions. Kishore also acknowledged his comeback against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after a rough patch in the latest matches.

“He’s one of the best T20 bowlers in the world. He’s getting his wicket-taking knack back. As a team, we don’t doubt his abilities, I don’t know what it’s like in the commentary box. We all believe in him and I still believe he’s the best T20 bowler in the world,” he said.

Notably, Rashid registered his best figures last night this season so far. The leg-spinner scalped two wickets at an impressive economy of 6.25 in his four overs against KKR.

ALSO READ:

Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

The IPL 2022 champions have got off to a flying start in this edition. After putting up 198/3 on the scoreboard at the Eden Gardens, GT restricted KKR to 159/8 to defeat them by 39 runs last night. Shubman Gill’s team is currently at the top of the points table with six wins out of their eight matches in the tournament so far.

They need at least two more victories out of their six remaining matches to qualify for the playoffs. GT will aim for a strong finish in the league stage to secure a place in the top two of the points table. Next up, they will square off against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 28.

GT
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
KKR vs GT
Nick Knight
Rashid Khan
Sai Kishore

