"He Has Got to Look Himself in the Mirror": Former Australia Captain Suggests Rohit Sharma Ahead of the England Test Tour
news
Last updated: April 22, 2025

'He Has Got to Look Himself in the Mirror': Former Australia Captain Suggests Rohit Sharma Ahead of the England Test Tour

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He scored just 31 runs in five innings during the BGT 2024-25.

"He Has Got to Look Himself in the Mirror": Former Australia Captain Suggests Rohit Sharma Ahead of the England Test Tour

Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh has advised India captain Rohit Sharma to self-assessment ahead of the Test series in England. He suggested Rohit, who will turn 38 this month, carefully assess all the aspects before continuing as India’s skipper in the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

“It is totally up to him. He is the only one who can solve that problem. He has got to look himself in the mirror and say, do I still want to be captain or play for India?” Waugh told Times Of India.

Waugh on the leadership future of Rohit Sharma

The two-time ODI World Cup winner suggested Rohit to question himself about his commitment to play for the country and efforts he can put towards the team’s success.

“Am I committed? Am I putting enough time and effort into it? It is a privilege and an honour to play for your country. You can’t be complacent or relax,” he opined.

Rohit went through poor form in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Series in 2024-25. He managed to put up just 31 runs in five innings on the Australian soil. The struggle with the willow even led him to drop himself out of the playing XI in the fifth and final Test of the series.

ALSO READ:

Waugh on the future of Test cricket

Amidst the growing popularity of T20 cricket, Waugh felt Test is necessary for the sport. Though the 20-overs format brings entertainment to the game, Test matches provide the actual “essence of cricket”, opined Waugh. According to him, Test cricket is the “ultimate contest” and the players should make sure to keep the format running.

“There is stress on Test cricket, whether it will survive because we need it as a sport. T20 cricket is amazing, great for players and spectators and great for sponsors but I still think Test cricket is the very essence of cricket. The players I believe still want to play Tests to see how good they can actually be. It’s the ultimate contest. Making sure that it survives and thrives and is healthy is really important,” he said.

However, after losing the home Test series against New Zealand and the BGT in Australia, the Men in Blue will next don the Whites against England. They will look to make a strong comeback in the five-match series starting in Headingley on June 20.

ENG vs IND
India
India Test Tour of England
Rohit Sharma
Steve Waugh

