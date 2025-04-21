News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Salman Ali Agha Pakistan cricket team PSL 2025
news
Last updated: April 21, 2025

‘They Will Definitely Be on the Radar’: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Picks Two PSL Stars Who Could Make International Comebacks

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Salman Ali Agha is currently playing for Islamabad United in PSL 2025.

Salman Ali Agha Pakistan cricket team PSL 2025

Pakistan limited-overs captain Salman Ali Agha has hinted at the possibility of pacer Hasan Ali and batter Sahibzada Farhan making their comebacks to the Pakistan T20I side on the back of impressive starts to their Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaigns. Hasan Ali, playing for Karachi Kings, has picked up 10 wickets from just four matches in PSL 2025.

Farhan, on the other hand, plays for Islamabad United and has notched up a century and a half-century so far. The 29-year-old has aggregated 214 runs from four matches in the tournament thus far.

Agha Salman on two PSL stars who could make Pakistan return

“I’m keeping a close eye on the form and fitness of players who may go on to represent Pakistan or whom I may have to lead one day. It’s still early in the tournament — each team has only played two or three games so far,” Agha told a local news channel in Pakistan. “But once we’re seven or eight matches in, we’ll have a clearer picture of who is performing consistently.

“The way Hasan is bowling and the form Farhan is showing — they will definitely be on the radar,” he added. Agha Salman has scored 71 runs from two matches for Islamabad United in PSL 2025.

ALSO READ:

Hasan Ali is an experienced campaigner in T20Is for Pakistan. The 30-year-old has played 51 T20Is and has taken 60 wickets, including a four-fer. His best figures of 4/18 came against Zimbabwe in 2021.

Sahibzada Farhan, on the other hand, is relatively new to international cricket. He has played just nine T20Is since making his debut in 2018 and has scored just 86 runs at a strike-rate of 95.55.

Pakistan’s forgettable 2025 so far

Pakistan have endured a disappointing year so far. The Men in Green were knocked out of the 2025 Champions Trophy in the group stages which they co-hosted with the United Arab Emirates.

That was followed by a 4-1 loss to New Zealand in a T20I series and a 3-0 defeat to the same opponents in an ODI series. Pakistan will next take on West Indies in a three-match T20I series starting from July 31 and that will be followed by as many ODIs against the same opposition.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Hasan Ali
Pakistan Super League
PSL 2025
Sahibzada Farhan
Salman Ali Agha

Related posts

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Kolkata Knight Riders KKR vs GT IPL 2025

‘We Wanted to…’: KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane Explains Why Angkrish Raghuvanshi Didn’t Bat Earlier Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 Match

Angkrish Raghuvanshi batted at number nine for KKR against GT.
12:12 am
Vishnu PN
‘Worst Auction Decision Ever’: KKR Fans Merciless After INR 23.75 Crore Recruit Venkatesh Iyer’s Painstakingly Slow 19-Ball 14 Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 

‘Worst Auction Decision Ever’: KKR Fans Merciless After INR 23.75 Crore Recruit Venkatesh Iyer’s Painstakingly Slow 19-Ball 14 Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 

Venky fell prey to Sai Kishore in the 12th over.
11:42 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Why is Quinton De Kock Not in KKR Playing XI Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 Clash?

Why is Quinton De Kock Not in KKR Playing XI Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 Clash?

The news was confirmed by KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane during the coin toss.
7:35 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
‘What Have They Gotten?’: Former CSK Star Criticises Rajasthan Royals for Investing in Youngsters Amidst Poor Form in IPL 2025

‘What Have They Gotten?’: Former CSK Star Criticises Rajasthan Royals for Investing in Youngsters Amidst Poor Form in IPL 2025

RR are currently languishing at the eighth place with just two wins from eight games.
6:30 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Why Was Sanju Samson Fined Double of Other Captains For His First Overrate Offense in GT vs RR IPL 2025 Match

Sanju Samson Ruled Out of RCB vs RR IPL 2025 Match

The Rajasthan Royals skipper didn't play their recent match against Lucknow Super Giants
6:23 pm
Samarnath Soory
Rohit Sharma fifty Mumbai Indians MI vs CSK IPL 2025 Abhishek Nayar

‘Thanks Bro’: Mumbai Indians Batter Rohit Sharma Thanks Former India Assistant Coach After Match-Winning 76 Against CSK in IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 76 helped MI beat CSK in Mumbai on Sunday.
6:34 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.