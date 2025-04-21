‘They Will Definitely Be on the Radar’: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Picks Two PSL Stars Who Could Make International Comebacks

Salman Ali Agha is currently playing for Islamabad United in PSL 2025.

Pakistan limited-overs captain Salman Ali Agha has hinted at the possibility of pacer Hasan Ali and batter Sahibzada Farhan making their comebacks to the Pakistan T20I side on the back of impressive starts to their Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaigns. Hasan Ali, playing for Karachi Kings, has picked up 10 wickets from just four matches in PSL 2025.

Farhan, on the other hand, plays for Islamabad United and has notched up a century and a half-century so far. The 29-year-old has aggregated 214 runs from four matches in the tournament thus far.

Agha Salman on two PSL stars who could make Pakistan return

“I’m keeping a close eye on the form and fitness of players who may go on to represent Pakistan or whom I may have to lead one day. It’s still early in the tournament — each team has only played two or three games so far,” Agha told a local news channel in Pakistan. “But once we’re seven or eight matches in, we’ll have a clearer picture of who is performing consistently.

Hasan Ali is an experienced campaigner in T20Is for Pakistan. The 30-year-old has played 51 T20Is and has taken 60 wickets, including a four-fer. His best figures of 4/18 came against Zimbabwe in 2021.

Sahibzada Farhan, on the other hand, is relatively new to international cricket. He has played just nine T20Is since making his debut in 2018 and has scored just 86 runs at a strike-rate of 95.55.

Pakistan’s forgettable 2025 so far

Pakistan have endured a disappointing year so far. The Men in Green were knocked out of the 2025 Champions Trophy in the group stages which they co-hosted with the United Arab Emirates.

That was followed by a 4-1 loss to New Zealand in a T20I series and a 3-0 defeat to the same opponents in an ODI series. Pakistan will next take on West Indies in a three-match T20I series starting from July 31 and that will be followed by as many ODIs against the same opposition.

