Why Was Sanju Samson Fined Double of Other Captains For His First Overrate Offense in GT vs RR IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 21, 2025

Sanju Samson Ruled Out of RCB vs RR IPL 2025 Match

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The Rajasthan Royals skipper didn't play their recent match against Lucknow Super Giants

Why Was Sanju Samson Fined Double of Other Captains For His First Overrate Offense in GT vs RR IPL 2025 Match

Rajasthan Royals have confirmed on Monday that skipper Sanju Samson has been ruled out of their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Samson was forced to retire hurt during RR’s match against Delhi Capitals when he trying to play a cut shot against spinner Vipraj Nigam. Samson was wincing in pain despite receiving medical treatment and was clutching his right side as he walked off the pitch in the match.

Sanju Samson Out Of RR vs RCB Clash

Samson also missed RR’s recent clash against Lucknow Super Giants due to an abdominal injury. His return has not been confirmed.

Samson is Rajasthan Royals’ wicket-keeper and opening batter for which Dhruv Jhurel and teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi filled in in the clash against LSG.

“RR captain Sanju Samson is currently undergoing recovery and will remain at the team’s home base with select RR medical staff. As part of his ongoing rehab process, he will not be travelling to Bangalore for the upcoming match against RCB,” the franchise said in an official statement.

More to follow…

IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sanju Samson

